A&K Robotics Welcomes Melonee Wise to Board of Advisors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A&K Robotics, a leader in autonomous micromobility platforms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Melonee Wise to its Board of Advisors. Wise brings more than two decades of experience pioneering modern robotic systems from concept to commercial deployment and will provide strategic guidance as A&K expands its global footprint.

A&K Robotics’ mission is to challenge the status quo of how people and goods are transported, building electric self-driving pods to improve accessibility, sustainability, and everyday mobility. Guided by a vision of a world “where humans and robots collaborate, building a brighter, smarter tomorrow,” A&K’s solutions combine inclusive design and environmental stewardship. At the core of its platform is Kinesos AI, a proprietary autonomy system that enables socially intelligent navigation in dynamic public spaces such as airports, malls, and museums.

Wise, a recognized leader in robotics innovation, was an early team member at Willow Garage before founding Fetch Robotics and later serving as Vice President of Robotics Automation at Zebra Technologies. Most recently, as Chief Product Officer at Agility Robotics, she led engineering and fleet deployment for humanoid systems. Her deep experience in scaling frontier technologies and bringing them safely to market makes her a powerful addition to A&K’s advisory board.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Melonee to our Board of Advisors. Her leadership in advancing real-world robotics directly supports our mission to deliver autonomous mobility that is both inclusive and sustainable,” said Matthew Anderson, CEO and Co-Founder of A&K Robotics. “With Melonee’s insight, we are even better positioned to expand the reach of Kinesos AI and make public spaces more accessible for everyone.”

“I’m thrilled to support A&K Robotics as they make autonomous mobility truly accessible,” said Melonee Wise. “Their Cruz™ platform gives people real independence without expensive infrastructure, and their thoughtful, safety driven approach aligns with my belief that robotics should empower people.”

A&K Robotics designs and builds electric autonomous mobility platforms that empower people and transform public spaces. Its self-driving pods, powered by Kinesos AI, help individuals with limited mobility navigate complex environments with independence and dignity. With human-centered design, sustainability, and inclusive innovation at its core, A&K Robotics is redefining how people move through the world.

