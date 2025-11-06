Mobilicom to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Results

Conference call scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EST on November 13, 2025

Palo Alto, California, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced that it will issue a press release with its financial and operational results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 before the Nasdaq Stock Market opens on Thursday, November 13, 2025. Investors are invited to email questions to the Company in advance to: ir@mobilicom.com.

Conference call & webcast info:

Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 8:30 am EST

US Dial-in: 833 548 0276 US Toll Free

833 548 0282 US Toll Free

A live webcast will be available at: HERE

A recording of the webcast will be available in the "NEWS & MEDIA" section under ir.mobilicom.com website for those unable to join the live event

About Mobilicom



Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

For investors, please use https://ir.mobilicom.com/

For company, please use www.mobilicom.com

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, Mobilicom Limited (the “Company”) is using forward-looking statements when it discusses seeing strong and accelerating demand in the U.S. and globally for cybersecure, field-proven drone solutions, strengthening relationships with U.S. defense procurement specialists and global partners and capturing a growing share of the expanding market. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For more information on Mobilicom, please contact:

Liad Gelfer

Mobilicom Ltd

liad.gelfer@mobilicom.com