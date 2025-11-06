EXL named a Leader in Everest Group Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance BPS PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, announced that it has been named a Leader in Everest Group’s Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance BPS PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.

Each year, Everest Group presents detailed assessments of P&C business process services (BPS) insurance providers. This year’s report includes 25 companies that are evaluated based on their vision, capabilities and market impact. Researchers determine an organization’s positioning based on Everest Group’s annual request for information process, interactions with leading P&C insurance providers, client reference checks and ongoing analysis of the industry market.

As a Leader in this year’s assessment, EXL was recognized for its consult-to-operate model that integrates insurance domain expertise, data and AI, its leadership in generative AI and autonomous agents and its outcome-driven pricing tied to measurable business results. The Everest Group assessment also highlighted EXL’s deep domain expertise in P&C insurance, its proprietary technology and advanced AI capabilities and its robust partnership ecosystem with leading technology companies.

“EXL is reinforcing its leadership in P&C insurance operations through a consult-to-operate model that fuses domain expertise, data and AI,” said Abhimanyu Awasthi, practice director at Everest Group. “With proprietary IP such as the EXL Insurance LLM, SubroSource™ and XTRAKTO.AI™, and sustained investment in AI, EXL is reshaping claims and underwriting workflows, advancing outcome-based pricing and accelerating ecosystem adoption. These strengths position EXL as a Leader in Everest Group’s P&C Insurance BPS PEAK Matrix®.”

“As the P&C insurance industry accelerates its digital transformation, clients are seeking partners that can translate emerging technologies into measurable business impact,” said Vivek Jetley, president and head of insurance, healthcare and life sciences at EXL. “At EXL, we’re deploying advanced AI agents and automation solutions that help reimagine insurance workflows to transform business outcomes and improve ROI. This recognition from Everest Group validates our leadership in driving real results through innovation.”

To read more about Everest Group’s 2025 Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance BPS PEAK Matrix® Assessment, visit here.

For more information about EXL’s solutions for the insurance industry, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 63,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Disclaimer

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.