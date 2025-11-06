ODYSIGHT.AI to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

OMER, Israel, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odysight.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: ODYS), a leading provider of visual-based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition-Based Monitoring (CBM) solutions, today announced that senior management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

14th Annual ROTH Technology Conference

Participant: Einav Brenner, Chief Financial Officer

Format: In-person one-on-one meetings

Location: New York City

Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Benchmark 14th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

Participants: Yehu Ofer, Chief Executive Officer, Einav Brenner, Chief Financial Officer

Format: In-person one-on-one meetings

Location: New York City

Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with Odysight.ai’s management during either conference are encouraged to contact their sales representative or reach out directly to Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.

About Odysight.ai

Odysight.ai, incorporated in the U.S. with European and Israeli subsidiaries, pioneers Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition-Based Monitoring (CBM) markets with an innovative AI platform that transforms critical systems across Aviation & Aerospace, Transportation, Energy, and Industry. Leveraging advanced visual sensing, real-time analytics, and AI-driven insights, Odysight.ai enables safer, smarter, and more efficient operations. The Company’s technology has been deployed in projects with NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense and leading aerospace OEMs, delivering measurable improvements in system reliability and maintenance efficiency.

Company Contact:

Einav Brenner, CFO

info@odysight.ai

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Sega, CEOl

MS-IR LLC

msegal@ms-ir.com