Snail Inc. Highlights Diversified Entertainment Sectors Through IP Expansion, New Game Launches, and Industry Recognition

CULVER CITY, Calif., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, continues to demonstrate steady growth across its entertainment portfolio through new content launches and industry recognition. Recent milestones highlight the progression of Snail’s diversified business model.

Snail Games continues to strengthen its core franchise and leverage community-driven engagement within its ARK ecosystem. The recent 'ARK x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Cosmetic Pack collaboration with Look North World continues to emphasize the importance of mod content as a means to sustain and expand engagement with ARK: Survival Ascended . Alongside continued support for legacy titles, Snail confirmed that its upcoming airship building RPG, Echoes of Elysium , has officially set a December 4th, 2025 release date, marking the next major addition to Snail Games’ portfolio.

Wandering Wizard, Snail’s indie publishing branch, continues to expand its global portfolio with distinctive projects that highlight the creativity of international gaming developers. In collaboration with Argentina-based studio Seven Leaf Clover, Rebel Engine , a hyperkinetic boomer shooter blending lightning-fast ’90s-inspired gunplay with devastating melee combat, is officially launching on Steam today. Further reinforcing Wandering Wizard’s global presence, Above the Snow recently won IGN Editors’ Choice Award for Best Polish Game at the Poznan Game Arena 2025. Snail Games’ indie branch Wandering Wizard remains committed to supporting diverse voices in emerging markets and bringing fresh creative perspectives to the global gaming landscape.



Snail’s vertical drama division, Interactive Films, continues to gain recognition through its short-form storytelling platform, Salty TV. Three of Salty TV’s titles; My Ex’s Bestfriend , Hollywood Heartthrob , and Faux Fiance were recognized by the International Short Drama Association . My Ex’s Best Friend was recognized for Best Revenge-Driven Narrative, Hollywood Heartthrob for Most Charismatic Screen Presence, and Faux Fiance for Best Destiny-Bound Narrative. This momentum positions Interactive Films as a promising emerging channel within Snail’s diversified portfolio, and further aligns the Company with the rapidly expanding market for vertically formatted content, a space that continues to attract increasing industry attention for its audience engagement potential.



Together, these achievements illustrate Snail’s strategic momentum across multiple entertainment sectors. By combining efforts in gaming, publishing, and digital storytelling, the Company continues to diversify its revenue streams and strengthen brand visibility.



