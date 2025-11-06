Alliance Entertainment to Participate in the 14th Annual ROTH Technology Conference

PLANTATION, Fla., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT), a premier distributor and omnichannel fulfillment partner to the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry, supplying more than 340,000 unique SKUs across music, video, video games, licensed merchandise, and exclusive collectibles to over 35,000 retail and e-commerce storefronts, today announced it will be participating in the 14th Annual ROTH Technology Conference, to be held November 18–19, 2025, at the Hard Rock Hotel NYC in New York.

Jeff Walker, CEO of Alliance Entertainment, will represent the Company in one-on-one and small-group meetings with institutional investors on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, to answer questions following the prior week release of Fiscal 2026 Q1 earnings. The conference provides a platform for investors to meet with executive management teams from approximately 100 public and private companies across the technology, media, and internet sectors.

Investors interested in attending or scheduling a meeting with Alliance Entertainment management should contact their ROTH representative.

Upcoming First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Alliance Entertainment will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended September 30, 2025. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Jeff Walker, Chief Executive Officer; Amanda Gnecco, Chief Financial Officer; and Bruce Ogilvie, Executive Chairman, will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Wednesday, November 12, 2025 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-877-407-0784

1-877-407-0784 International Dial-In: 1-201-689-8560

1-201-689-8560 Conference ID: 13756726





The live webcast and accompanying presentation will be available at: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1739815&tp_key=ec898a8ffe and through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website here.

A replay of the call will be available approximately three hours after the live event through December 12, 2025, by dialing:

Toll-Free Replay: 1-844-512-2921

1-844-512-2921 International Replay: 1-412-317-6671

1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 13756726





About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 340,000 unique in-stock SKUs — including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games — Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. The company’s growing collectibles portfolio includes Handmade by Robots™, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive licensing partnerships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance is a trusted partner to the world’s top entertainment brands and retailers. Our omnichannel platform connects collectors and fans to the products, franchises, and experiences they love — across formats and generations. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

AENT@redchip.com