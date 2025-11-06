RedCloud To Use NVIDIA Tech to Target $2.8Bn Saudi Trade Opportunity

LONDON, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (Nasdaq: RCT) (“RedCloud” or the “Company”) the technology company behind the RedAI trading platform today announced plans to develop a new RedAI recommendation feature based on NVIDIA's cuOpt Optimization Engine in the Saudi Arabian market, unlocking an estimated $2.8Bn annual trade opportunity within the Kingdom's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) supply chains.

The Company believes there’s an estimated $8Bn inventory gap2 of lost economic opportunity within the estimated $62Bn Saudi Arabian FMCG industry1, whereby overstock or understock of inventory leads to lost opportunity across the supply chain and empty shelves in stores. The Company believes that inefficient inventory management is a major contributor to this problem—where decision making on inventory orders using Economic Order Quantities (EOQ) of inventory are calculated in the absence of adequate market level data about predicted supply and demand in each product category and geography, optimum warehousing consideration and time-based logistics capacity.

RedCloud has chosen Saudi Arabia as its first target market for a new intelligent product feature based on NVIDIA’s cuOpt, a GPU-accelerated optimization engine that delivers calculations in seconds that previously took hours. The Company expects that this will enable more intelligent and automated inventory decisions, made possible by AI and the Company’s deep proprietary market data—to mitigate as much as 35% of the Inventory Gap, delivering an estimated $2.8Bn additional trade opportunity across Saudi supply chains based on adoption of this capability. On completion of successful pilots, the Company anticipates RedCloud Arabia’s investment in Saudi AI engineering talent—locating innovation as close as possible to customers and markets—to develop intelligent features for deployment across the Company’s operating markets.



“For nearly 90 years, Saudi Arabia has powered the world through reliable and affordable energy supply chains. Today, that same advantage will fuel the world’s AI factories,” said Majid Alghaslan, Founder of Kayanet Holding and joint venture partner of the Company. “The development of advanced AI capabilities in RedCloud Arabia reflects Vision 2030’s ambition to transform the Kingdom into a global hub, where technology, data, and intelligence redefine FMCG trade; building predictive, autonomous, and sustainable economies of the future. As we look towards launch of operations in Saudi Arabia, we are in advanced discussions with leading manufacturers and distributors across the Kingdom, who together contribute billions of dollars to FMCG trade.”

"We're building the intelligence foundation for global trade, and the Saudi Arabian market is a critical innovation laboratory for us," added Justin Floyd, CEO and Founder at RedCloud. "The Kingdom's Vision 2030 to transform core industries and modernize the economy aligns perfectly with our mission to build the intelligence foundation for the FMCG industry, in the same way the Bloomberg did for financial markets and Google did for the internet. This transforms distributor operations from sales-driven operators into prediction-driven engines of growth and profitability to oil the wheels of an entire industry."



As a member of the NVIDIA Connect program, the Company is leveraging the partnership to develop local AI engineering talent in Saudi Arabia. Should customer pilots prove successful, the Company intends to incorporate Intelligent EOQ as a global feature of the RedAI Trading Platform, with deployment across operations in Argentina, Brazil, Nigeria, and South Africa.

The Company believes this bold innovation directly supports Vision 2030's objectives of economic diversification and technology leadership, positioning the Kingdom as RedCloud's global innovation hub before worldwide rollout.



The announcement follows significant operational momentum: the Company more than doubled customer numbers year-over-year in the first half of 2025, launched a new partnership strategy for payments and financial services to maximize working capital across supply chains, and expanded its technology ecosystem through the NVIDIA Connect program alongside existing partnerships with AWS and Snowflake.

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud has developed and operates the RedAI trading platform (“RedAI”), that facilitates the trading of everyday consumer supplies of fast-moving consumer goods (“FMCG”) products across business supply chains. RedCloud believes its Platform solves a decades old problem of how to unlock and enable access to key purchase and sales data between supply-chain businesses in high growth consumer markets.

Through RedCloud’s Platform, retailers are empowered by data driven market insights backed by artificial intelligence (“AI”) to help make faster and easier business-to-business (“B2B”) purchases and inventory decisions from brands and distributors by breaking down complex purchasing behaviors of large product inventory catalogues. For more information about RedCloud and its Platform, please visit https://investors.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. When used in this press release, words such as “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “forecast,” “target,” “predict,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and “will,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the continued growth of the Company’s customer base, customers’ purchasing behavior and requisite needs, the Company’s ability to continue to provide distributors and retailers with adequate resources to conduct their business, the effectiveness of collected data through the RedAI Trading Platform to provide transparency and choice to supply chains, or the ability of the Company’s ability to leverage the NVIDIA Connect program to develop and launch new products, and success or subsequent deployment of the proposed Intelligent EOQ feature in Saud Arabia or elsewhere using NIVIDIA’s cuOpt optimization engine. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in RedCloud’s described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in RedCloud’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 16, 2025, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. RedCloud undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

Footnotes:

[1] $62Bn estimated Saudi FMCG Market in 2024, Deep Market Insights Report

[2] Estimated $8.7Bn Saudi Arabian Inventory Gap calculated from $2Tn Estimated Global Inventory Gap from IHL Research, applied in proportion to Saudi Arabian FMCG Market1.

[3] Estimated $2.8Bn additional trade opportunity to Saudi FMCG market based on assumed removal of 35% of the Saudi inventory gap2, through launch and deployment of an Intelligent EOQ feature within the RedAI platform.

