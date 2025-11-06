Giving Extra This Holiday Season With Big Savings From Five Below

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE), the trend-right, extreme-value brand for kids is once again decking the aisles of stores nationwide with must-have gifts and décor, making it easy to give extra this holiday season. Whether you're on the search for show-stopping toys and games, stocking stuffers bursting with fun, or in need of cozy PJs and blankets to snuggle up with while watching your favorite holiday movie, Five Below has you covered – all with unmatched savings that are sure to have everyone feeling merry and bright.

Bringing the magic of the season to life, Five Below offers an incredible selection of the coolest, most unique gifts for kids and families at prices that won’t break the bank. Featuring top brands like LEGO®, Disney Stitch®, Wicked®, Bluey®, SpongeBob SquarePants®, Pokémon® and more, Five Below is the ultimate one-stop holiday shop. From joyful surprises to meaningful moments, Five Below makes it easy for gift-givers and recipients to feel loved and connected, creating lasting holiday memories filled with fun and cheer.

This year’s holiday assortment includes:

Incredible Décor that Brings Holiday Magic – Set the stage for a holiday season filled with magic and fun with Five Below's massive assortment of festive and trendy décor . With jolly mantel décor, faux trees, ornaments, stockings, candles, advent calendars and giant nutcrackers, it’s never been easier and more affordable to create a winter wonderland filled with holiday joy right at home.



– Set the stage for a holiday season filled with magic and fun with Five Below's massive assortment of . With jolly mantel décor, faux trees, ornaments, stockings, candles, advent calendars and giant nutcrackers, it’s never been easier and more affordable to create a winter wonderland filled with holiday joy right at home. Top Gifts from the Hottest Brands – Five Below is the ultimate fan shop destination for the most trending brands and exclusive items. Discover unbelievable collections featuring the blockbuster hit “Wicked,” beloved characters like Bluey ® , Disney Stitch ® , SpongeBob SquarePants ® , Hello Kitty ® , Pokémon ® , The Grinch ® , Disney Funko Pop! ® collectibles and much more. Plus, an amazing assortment of toys and games from the best little toy shop, including LEGO ® sets, craft kits, activity sets, squeezable toys, and cuddly plush characters that will keep little ones busy well after the wrapping paper has been cleaned up.



– Five Below is the destination for the most trending brands and exclusive items. Discover unbelievable collections featuring the blockbuster hit “Wicked,” beloved characters like Bluey , Disney Stitch , SpongeBob SquarePants , Hello Kitty , Pokémon , The Grinch , Disney Funko Pop! collectibles and much more. Plus, an amazing assortment of from the best little toy shop, including LEGO sets, craft kits, activity sets, squeezable toys, and cuddly plush characters that will keep little ones busy well after the wrapping paper has been cleaned up. Beauty Gifts and Cozy Fits – Five Below makes it easy to glow this holiday season with the latest beauty must-haves , including skincare essentials, makeup and brushes, lip gloss, beauty gift sets, and more. For holiday comfort, Five Below offers a festive assortment of cozy favorites , including pajamas, pillows, blankets and licensed t-shirts – perfect for lounging and celebrating in style. Stock up on plush pants for family and friends to relax and stay warm during winter nights. With high-quality gifts at unbeatable prices, Five Below makes the season bright and joyful.



– Five Below makes it easy to glow this holiday season with the latest , including skincare essentials, makeup and brushes, lip gloss, beauty gift sets, and more. For holiday comfort, Five Below offers a festive assortment of , including pajamas, pillows, blankets and licensed t-shirts – perfect for lounging and celebrating in style. Stock up on plush pants for family and friends to relax and stay warm during winter nights. With high-quality gifts at unbeatable prices, Five Below makes the season bright and joyful. Stocking Stuffers and Candy Fun – Give extra this holiday season with stockings overflowing with your favorite candy and collectibles, all starting at just $1. Pick a festive character stocking, like Disney Stitch® or Minnie Mouse®, add fun charms, and then fill it with sweet treats from Hershey’s®, Reese’s®, Oreo®, Peelerz®, Ferrero Rocher®, Kinder™, and Jelly Belly®. Take stockings to the next level with beauty gifts, top tech accessories, toys, games and more – creating a mix of surprises that bring extra joy. This year, Five Below makes stuffing stockings fun, easy, and full of holiday cheer.





Five Below will also once again join forces with the U.S. Marine Corps and Toys for Tots® for the 16th consecutive year, helping bring joy to children across the country with gifts to open, and smiles to share this holiday season. Customers can support millions of children across the country by donating in person during checkout at Five Below stores nationwide.

To ensure stores are ready to help shoppers find those perfect gifts, Five Below is actively hiring 25,000+ seasonal crew members across its stores and Ship Centers. Interested candidates can apply in person at a local store or online here.

To learn more about this year’s holiday assortment from Five Below, and to find your nearest store, please visit fivebelow.com.

About Five Below

Five Below is a leading growth retailer offering trend-right, extreme value, high-quality products loved by the kid and the kid in all of us. We believe life is better when customers are free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5 and some extreme-value items priced beyond $5, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across awesome Five Below worlds: Candy, Style, Party, Room, Create, Tech, Sports, and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,900 stores in 46 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or follow @fivebelow on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contact

FiveBelow@icrinc.com