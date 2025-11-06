Streamex Corp. to Participate at the Cantor Fitzgerald Crypto & AI/Energy Infrastructure Conference on November 10-12, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. (“Streamex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STEX), a leader in institutional-grade tokenization of real-world assets, today announced Henry McPhie, CEO and Co-Founder, will participate at the Cantor Crypto & AI/Energy Infrastructure Conference, taking place on November 10-12, 2025, at The Ritz-Carlton South Beach in Miami Beach, Florida. Mr. McPhie will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference.

“Cantor Fitzgerald has established itself as a premier bridge between traditional finance and digital assets,” said Henry McPhie. “This conference provides the ideal platform to connect with institutional investors who understand that real-world asset tokenization represents a fundamental transformation in how commodities are owned, traded, and valued. We're excited to share how GLDY, our yield-bearing gold backed stablecoin, is revolutionizing gold investment by combining capital preservation with income generation—something the $400+ billion traditional gold ETF market has never achieved.”

Institutional investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Mr. McPhie, should contact their respective Cantor Fitzgerald representative or email ir@streamex.com.

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex is a real-world asset tokenization company with institutional-grade infrastructure to bring the gold and commodities market on chain. Enabled by a gold-denominated treasury and tokenization technology powering the modern commodities market, Streamex is building a platform to deliver regulated, yield-bearing, and liquid financial products.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Adele Carey

VP, Investor Relations

ir@streamex.com

Public Relations Contact:

Fatema Bhabrawala

Director of Media Relations

fbhabrawala@allianceadvisors.com