Aspo Plc Managers’ transactions November 6, 2025 at 15.45 EET

Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions - Rolf Jansson

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Rolf Jansson

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Aspo Oyj

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 129496/4/6

Transaction date: 2025-11-05

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 18 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

(2): Volume: 18 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

(3): Volume: 16 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

(4): Volume: 21 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

(5): Volume: 16 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

(6): Volume: 17 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

(7): Volume: 15 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

(8): Volume: 19 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

(9): Volume: 15 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

(10): Volume: 15 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

(11): Volume: 16 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

(12): Volume: 15 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

(13): Volume: 13 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

(14): Volume: 15 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

(15): Volume: 14 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

(16): Volume: 14 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

(17): Volume: 15 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

(18): Volume: 13 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

(19): Volume: 14 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

(20): Volume: 13 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

(21): Volume: 14 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

(22): Volume: 13 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

(23): Volume: 13 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

(24): Volume: 336 Unit price: 6.68 EUR

(25): Volume: 11 Unit price: 6.6 EUR

(26): Volume: 728 Unit price: 6.6 EUR

(27): Volume: 1500 Unit price: 6.52 EUR

Aggregated transactions (27):

Volume: 2927 Volume weighted average price: 6.58743 EUR

Transaction date: 2025-11-05

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 13 Unit price: 6.69 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 13 Volume weighted average price: 6.69 EUR

Transaction date: 2025-11-05

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6 Unit price: 6.74 EUR

(2): Volume: 6 Unit price: 6.74 EUR

(3): Volume: 13 Unit price: 6.74 EUR

(4): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.74 EUR

(5): Volume: 74 Unit price: 6.73 EUR

(6): Volume: 2572 Unit price: 6.68 EUR

(7): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.69 EUR

(8): Volume: 600 Unit price: 6.69 EUR

(9): Volume: 400 Unit price: 6.65 EUR

(10): Volume: 1713 Unit price: 6.65 EUR

Aggregated transactions (10):

Volume: 7384 Volume weighted average price: 6.68241 EUR

Transaction date: 2025-11-05

Venue: LNEQ

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 297 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 297 Volume weighted average price: 6.66 EUR

Transaction date: 2025-11-05

Venue: TQEA

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 591 Unit price: 6.69 EUR

(2): Volume: 572 Unit price: 6.55 EUR

(3): Volume: 400 Unit price: 6.56 EUR

(4): Volume: 479 Unit price: 6.55 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 2042 Volume weighted average price: 6.59248 EUR









Aspo Plc

Erkka Repo

CFO

