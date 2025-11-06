Aspo Plc Managers’ transactions November 6, 2025 at 15.45 EET
Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions - Rolf Jansson
___________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Rolf Jansson
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Aspo Oyj
LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 129496/4/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-11-05
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 18 Unit price: 6.76 EUR
(2): Volume: 18 Unit price: 6.76 EUR
(3): Volume: 16 Unit price: 6.76 EUR
(4): Volume: 21 Unit price: 6.76 EUR
(5): Volume: 16 Unit price: 6.76 EUR
(6): Volume: 17 Unit price: 6.76 EUR
(7): Volume: 15 Unit price: 6.76 EUR
(8): Volume: 19 Unit price: 6.76 EUR
(9): Volume: 15 Unit price: 6.76 EUR
(10): Volume: 15 Unit price: 6.76 EUR
(11): Volume: 16 Unit price: 6.76 EUR
(12): Volume: 15 Unit price: 6.76 EUR
(13): Volume: 13 Unit price: 6.76 EUR
(14): Volume: 15 Unit price: 6.76 EUR
(15): Volume: 14 Unit price: 6.76 EUR
(16): Volume: 14 Unit price: 6.76 EUR
(17): Volume: 15 Unit price: 6.76 EUR
(18): Volume: 13 Unit price: 6.76 EUR
(19): Volume: 14 Unit price: 6.76 EUR
(20): Volume: 13 Unit price: 6.76 EUR
(21): Volume: 14 Unit price: 6.76 EUR
(22): Volume: 13 Unit price: 6.76 EUR
(23): Volume: 13 Unit price: 6.76 EUR
(24): Volume: 336 Unit price: 6.68 EUR
(25): Volume: 11 Unit price: 6.6 EUR
(26): Volume: 728 Unit price: 6.6 EUR
(27): Volume: 1500 Unit price: 6.52 EUR
Aggregated transactions (27):
Volume: 2927 Volume weighted average price: 6.58743 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-11-05
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 13 Unit price: 6.69 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 13 Volume weighted average price: 6.69 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-11-05
Venue: DHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6 Unit price: 6.74 EUR
(2): Volume: 6 Unit price: 6.74 EUR
(3): Volume: 13 Unit price: 6.74 EUR
(4): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.74 EUR
(5): Volume: 74 Unit price: 6.73 EUR
(6): Volume: 2572 Unit price: 6.68 EUR
(7): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.69 EUR
(8): Volume: 600 Unit price: 6.69 EUR
(9): Volume: 400 Unit price: 6.65 EUR
(10): Volume: 1713 Unit price: 6.65 EUR
Aggregated transactions (10):
Volume: 7384 Volume weighted average price: 6.68241 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-11-05
Venue: LNEQ
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 297 Unit price: 6.66 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 297 Volume weighted average price: 6.66 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-11-05
Venue: TQEA
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 591 Unit price: 6.69 EUR
(2): Volume: 572 Unit price: 6.55 EUR
(3): Volume: 400 Unit price: 6.56 EUR
(4): Volume: 479 Unit price: 6.55 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 2042 Volume weighted average price: 6.59248 EUR
Aspo Plc
Erkka Repo
CFO
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
www.aspo.com
For more information, please contact: Erkka Repo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5827 971, erkka.repo@aspo.com
Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Aspo’s businesses – ESL Shipping, Telko and Leipurin – enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 800 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 18 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.
Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.
Aspo – Sustainable value creation