Amerivet Securities Launches Careers for Military Veterans

AmeriVet Securities, Inc (AmeriVet), a service-disabled veteran-owned broker-dealer, has an internship program that is focused on providing job opportunities for military veterans and military veteran family members.

Many military members experience unique challenges when transitioning to the civilian workforce. They may struggle to translate their military experiences, or find themselves unprepared for a rigorous interview process, which may cause them to be overlooked by civilian hiring managers.

As Veteran’s Day approaches, the team at Amerivet discuss the success of their internship program, and share testimonials from military veterans who received full-time job opportunities in finance after completing the program.

“The mission and purpose of our internship program is to offer service members the knowledge and abilities to become a well-rounded financial services professional,” said Steve Kay, U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Co-CEO of AmeriVet, in the video on the firm’s alumni page. “Our program provides targeted training and mentorship that prepares interns to leave our firm and find success on Wall Street.”

Since launching the program in 2018, more than 30 of AmeriVet’s military veteran interns have moved on to full-time careers at large money center banks, or to pursue graduate-level degrees at prestigious institutions.

AmeriVet is made up of approximately 70% military veterans, in addition to their seasoned Wall Street professionals with decades of experience in the markets. Interns have the rare opportunity to tap into the firm’s employees and receive a hands-on approach in the hiring process, from interview prep to resume reviews.

“The results have been incredible,” said Michael Naidrich, Co-CEO at AmeriVet. “It’s an honor for us to successfully assist military veterans in achieving their dream of working in finance, often at top-tier firms, after leaving our program.”

AmeriVet partnered with the veteran-owned-and-operated business Government Content to create the video and tell the story of their internship program.

AmeriVet Securities, Inc., is a dual-registered Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOB) broker-dealer. AVI’s mission is to provide first class capital markets and financial services across multiple lines of business, while producing meaningful opportunities and results within the veteran community. Products include Debt Capital Markets, Equity Capital Markets, Municipal Bonds, Commercial Paper, U.S. Treasuries, Cash Management, ABS, RMBS, Liability Management and Issuer Reverse Inquiry Opportunities.

