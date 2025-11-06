New Real-World Evidence Study Demonstrates Vibrant System’s Continuous Effectiveness and Exceptional Tolerability for Chronic Idiopathic Constipation

Austin, TX, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vibrant Gastro announced today the publication of new real-world evidence in Clinical and Translational Gastroenterology demonstrating the long-term effectiveness and safety of the Vibrant System™, a U.S. FDA-cleared, drug-free treatment for adults with chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).

The study, led by Dr. Darren M. Brenner of Northwestern University and co-authored by Drs. Satish S.C. Rao, Bryan Curtin, and Eamonn M.M. Quigley, evaluated 1,722 patients across community practices in the United States and confirmed that the Vibrant® System provides sustained improvement in bowel frequency, stool consistency, and straining over 3 and 6 months of continued use.

While traditional prescription therapies often carry high rates of diarrhea, abdominal pain, and bloating, the Vibrant System™ demonstrated extraordinary tolerability:

Only 0.64% of patients reported diarrhea — a rate dramatically lower than that typically seen with pharmacologic treatments for CIC.

Less than 2% reported abdominal pain, and just 1.3% reported bloating or distention.

“These results validate that Vibrant can achieve durable symptom relief for patients without the trade-offs that often come with medication,” said Dr. Brenner, lead author of the study. “In real-world community practice, patients are seeing meaningful improvements with minimal side effects — that’s a major advancement for long-term constipation care.”

After 3 and 6 months of therapy, patients using the Vibrant System™ experienced:

An average increase of more than one complete spontaneous bowel movement per week (p<0.0001)

Improved stool consistency from a Bristol Stool Form Scale mean of 2.9 to 4.1

A 45% reduction in straining effort and significant decrease in toileting time (from ~33 minutes to ~15 minutes per bowel movement)

Importantly, these improvements were maintained long-term, showing durability of response and high patient adherence across hundreds of real-world users.

Up to 14% of adults worldwide suffer from CIC, and more than half report dissatisfaction with available therapies due to limited efficacy or adverse events. As the first and only drug-free, non-invasive capsule that uses mechanical stimulation to enhance natural colonic motility, the Vibrant System™ offers a new treatment pathway for patients seeking effective, well-tolerated, and sustainable relief.

“This study underscores Vibrant’s commitment to improving quality of life for the millions of people living with chronic constipation,” said Asaf Bar, Vibrant Gastro CEO. “We’re proud to see such strong real-world outcomes confirming what clinical trials have already shown: Vibrant consistently works, and patients tolerate it remarkably well.”

The full study, “Real-World Evidence of the Long-Term Clinical Utility of a Vibrating Capsule in the Management of Chronic Idiopathic Constipation”, is available open access in the September 2025 issue of Clinical and Translational Gastroenterology.

About Vibrant Gastro

Vibrant Gastro is a health‑tech company pioneering drug free therapeutics for gastrointestinal disorders. Its first‑in‑class product, the Vibrant System™, is a prescription vibrating capsule that provides a non‑pharmacological treatment for chronic idiopathic constipation. FDA‑cleared for adults with CIC who have not responded to standard laxatives, Vibrant delivers an alternative for patients seeking safe, effective relief. Learn more at www.vibrantgastro.com.

