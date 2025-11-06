Applied Systems, Ivans, and EZLynx Honored in 2025 TITAN Business Awards

Chicago, IL, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that the company, along with its subsidiaries Ivans and EZLynx, received three awards in the Business Technology Solutions category in the 2025 TITAN Business Awards. The TITAN Business Awards honors pioneering leaders and organizations driving innovation and excellence across industries worldwide. The Business Technology Solutions category celebrates companies that leverage technology to improve operations and customer experience while driving business performance through innovative software and platforms.

Applied Systems and its subsidiaries were recognized as follows:

Applied Epic – Gold – Business Technology Solutions - Insurance Solution

Ivans Bookroll – Silver – Business Technology Solutions - Insurance Solution

EZLynx Management System – Gold – Business Technology Solutions - Insurance Solution

This season, the TITAN Business Awards received over 5,200 entries from 65 countries, reflecting its prestige as one of the world’s leading international business awards. Submissions covered industries including technology, business solutions, marketing, executive leadership, and entrepreneurship, showcasing how organizations — from emerging ventures to multinational corporations — continue to transform industries through strategy, measurable impact, and innovation.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by the TITAN Awards, underscoring our commitment to being the leader in insurance technology,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “At Applied, we remain focused on delivering industry-specific solutions that empower our customers to work smarter and achieve valuable results.”

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.



About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.