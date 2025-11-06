Aermec North America Brings Industry-Leading WWMG Heat Pump to Market for Residential, Commercial and Industrial Applications in Urban Settings

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aermec North America (the “Company”) today announced the release of its new WWMG heat pump to the North American market. The WWMG, an updated successor to the Company’s previous WWM model, allows for more heating and cooling per square foot than any other heat pump on the market. Thanks to its compact design, it will play an instrumental role in the retrofitting of existing residential, commercial and industrial buildings in urban areas where powerful, efficient heating and cooling technology solutions are needed for buildings with limited space.

Additional, key features and advantages of the WWMG heat pump include its:

Cooling capacity of 30 tons.

Heating capacity of 42,618 BTU/h.

Compact form, which allows for easy installation and maintenance.

Dual refrigerant circuit, improving unit efficiency and reliability.

Modular design that can connect up to 36 units to adapt to the development needs of each specific system, allowing the cooling capacity to be easily increased at limited cost.

Considerably reduced environmental impact through the use of the R-454B refrigerant and a low global warming potential.

Flow switches that avoid incurring unit damage from insufficient water flow.





“Whether they’re residential or commercial, buildings in crowded cities often face the difficult challenge of having limited available space for HVAC systems while still needing powerful, reliable heating and cooling solutions to keep occupants comfortable year-round,” said Richard Gerbe , Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at HIGHMARK Building Efficiency, Aermec North America’s local representative in New York City. “Thankfully, the WWMG is fully capable of maintaining comfortable temperatures in these buildings all year without crowding the available space, all while meeting the necessary local compliance specifications.”

For a full overview of the WWMG heat pump’s capabilities and specifications, please visit the product’s webpage here .

About Aermec North America

Since its founding in 1961, Aermec has been a leader in HVAC innovation, pioneering modular platforms that allow systems to scale seamlessly while maintaining redundancy, reliability, and high performance. This modular design reduces upfront investment, simplifies installation, lowers lifecycle costs, and ensures precise load management to maximize energy savings.

Aermec counts more than 700 employees, with over 130,000 m2 of total factory space, ranking the Company among the world leaders in air conditioning technology.

For more information, please visit www.aermec-na.com .

Media Contact