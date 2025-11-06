We got you. Everyone gets the best deals with the most value at Verizon.

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is unwrapping a better deal for everyone this holiday season! New and existing customers will get incredible offers on the latest tech plus access to a new lineup of free, exclusive giveaways, events and sweepstakes — including once in a lifetime experiences only Verizon customers can get — starting today, November 6 and through the holiday season.

Looking to save even more money in your stocking? We invite AT&T or T-Mobile customers to bring their phone bill into our stores and see how the savings add up.

Unwrap unbeatable holiday deals and rewards

Grab the hottest phones, tablets and watches on us, no trade-in required:

Make the holidays sound merry and bright with deals on these awesome audio accessories:

Goodies to go along with your Verizon Home Internet :

New home internet customers can choose either a Samsung 43" Class Q7F QLED TV or Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G or a Nintendo Switch™ on us with select Home Internet plans

Get a $200 Verizon Gift Card when you sign up for the Most Fios TV plan

New YouTube TV Base plan subscribers get $20/mo off for 6 months with any new 5G Home or LTE Home plans ($62.99/mo. for 6 mos., $82.99/mo. after)





Only Verizon customers have a chance to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences

From November 24 to December 5, customers can enter to win a Holiday Prize Package to turn wishes into reality exclusively in the My Verizon app:

Super Bowl LX: A lucky customer and their guest will receive an unforgettable, all-expenses-paid trip to Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in February 2026.

Caribbean giveaway: A dream family vacation awaits in a breathtaking Caribbean destination.

Luxe spa retreat: Winners and a guest will be whisked away for a luxurious and restorative weekend getaway to Canyon Ranch in Tucson, AZ.

VIP cooking class: Score a private cooking experience from celebrity chef Alex Guarneschelli .

. The Big Race at Churchill Downs: A trip for two to the 152nd Big Race at Churchill Downs in March 2026.





Visit our Holiday Hub to keep track of the latest and greatest Holiday deals this season, and go to the My Verizon app to enter the sweepstakes and for a chance to win rewards via myAccess.

Click here for full list of Disclaimers.

