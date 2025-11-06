Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Results on November 12, 2025

SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HYFM), a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of branded hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture (“CEA”), today announced that it will report third quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 before market open.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydrofarm is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of branded hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture, including grow lights, climate control solutions, grow media and nutrients, as well as a broad portfolio of innovative proprietary branded products. For over 40 years, Hydrofarm has helped growers make growing easier and more productive. The Company’s mission is to empower growers, farmers and cultivators with products that enable greater quality, efficiency, consistency and speed in their grow projects.

