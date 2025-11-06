Native Advertising Market Estimated at USD 346.86 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growing Demand for Non-Intrusive and Content-Aligned Marketing | SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Native Advertising Market size was valued at USD 104.63 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 346.86 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 16.2% over 2025-2032.

The advertising market is expanding due to the non-intrusive, content-aligned marketing strategy that increases user trust and engagement. By smoothly integrating native adverts with digital content, it reduces ad fatigue and banner blindness.





The U.S Native Advertising Market size reached USD 29.22 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 90.56 billion in 2032 at a CAGR of 17.54% during 2025-2032.

The U.S. is a global leader thanks to its advanced digital capabilities, sophisticated infrastructure, widespread use of social media, and pioneering programmatic advertising. With major players, such as Taboola, Outbrain, and Share so prevalent in the area, it promotes market leadership and innovation.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component, In-feed Ad Units Led the Market in 2024; In-ad (Custom Content) Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The In-feed Ad Units segment takes the lead with a 35.44% market share in 2024, supported by the ease of ad integration within social media feeds and content streams. The In-ad (custom content) segment will witness the fastest CAGR of 19.40% due to rising demand for visually engaging, immersive content that combines storytelling and brand.

By Platform, Closed Platform Segment Led the Market in 2024; Hybrid Platforms Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The closed platform segment market leaders will have a 24.79% revenue share as it offers to hand-pick high-performing spaces and highly sophisticated target tools attracts marketers who are concerned about ROI. The Hybrid platforms are expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 22.25%, which combines the open nature of networks with the targeting abilities of closed platforms.

By Device Type, Desktop Segment Dominated the Market in 2024; Mobile Segment to Witness Highest CAGR Growth Globally

Desktop is the leading device type with 59.40% revenue share in 2024, owing to its robust performance in content-dense settings such as news websites, blogs, and B2B sites. The Mobile is the fastest-growing device type is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.62% as the accessibility of smartphones and mobile-first media consumption continues to rise.

Regional Insights:

North America was the country accounting for the largest native advertising market share of 40.31%. The reason for this dominance is the developed digital infrastructure, high internet penetration, and diversified acceptance of content-based marketing strategies in the region.

With a CAGR of 20.28% throughout the course of the forecast period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the quickest rate. High-speed smartphones and internet penetration, rising digital consumption, and a developing e-commerce ecosystem, particularly in China, India, and Indonesia, are the main factors propelling the growth of the native advertising market. Because they target mobile-first consumers with relevant, frictionless, and non-disruptive content, smart marketers are choosing native ads to fit into our lifestyles.

Key Players:

Native Advertising Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 104.63 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 346.86 Billion CAGR CAGR of 16.2% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (In-feed Ad Units, Search Ads, Promoted Listings, Recommendation Units, In-ad (Custom Content))

• By Platform (Closed Platforms, Open Platforms, Hybrid Platforms)

• By Device Type (Desktop, Mobile, Tablet) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Recent Developments:

2025 – Taboola introduced Realize, a new technology platform enabling performance advertising across publisher apps and sites extending beyond classic native formats to provide AI-driven, outcome-oriented campaigns at scale.

2025 – Taboola launched DeeperDive, a generative AI search engine for publishers (beta with Gannett/USA Today and The Independent), integrating AI-powered search with native ad monetization.

