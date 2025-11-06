Fieldguide and Thomson Reuters Partner to Combine Trusted Methodology with Industry-Leading Agentic AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldguide, the leader in professional-grade agentic AI for audit and advisory, today announced a partnership with Thomson Reuters, a global content and technology company, to embed the Guided Assurance audit methodology directly into the Fieldguide platform. The integration enables firms to apply the trusted methodologies they already use within Fieldguide’s industry-leading agentic AI workflows, improving quality, efficiency, and client value—all without switching systems or re-entering data.

This partnership marks an important milestone for the profession, uniting trusted guidance with intelligent execution to help firms deliver higher-quality work at scale.

“We’re thrilled to bring the automation benefits of Fieldguide’s agentic AI platform to firms using Thomson Reuters Guided Assurance,” said Dave Wyle, General Manager, Audit at Thomson Reuters. “This partnership helps auditors apply cutting-edge automation with the PPC methodology they already know and trust – without transforming how they work. Thomson Reuters is committed to delivering the most automated, AI-driven audit methodology, powered by our innovations and partnerships with leading technology providers and we couldn’t be more excited to bring the capabilities of Fieldguide, a recognized industry leader, to firms that rely on our PPC methodology.”

“Firms are under pressure to do more with less. They need trusted methodology and AI that works the way they do,” said Jin Chang, Co-Founder and CEO of Fieldguide. “By embedding Thomson Reuters’ methodology into our platform, we’re helping firms deliver higher quality work with more consistency and less effort. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to the future of the profession.”

Through this integration, the Thomson Reuters’ Guided Assurance offering is embedded directly within Fieldguide, giving practitioners a seamless workflow powered by agentic AI without context-switching or external applications. Firms can now leverage:

Dynamic risk assessments and audit programs that adapt to engagement context and autonomously complete full workflows. With PPC methodology embedded directly in Fieldguide, AI agents interpret the guidance alongside client evidence for faster, higher-quality execution.

that adapt to engagement context and autonomously complete full workflows. With PPC methodology embedded directly in Fieldguide, AI agents interpret the guidance alongside client evidence for faster, higher-quality execution. Automated diagnostics and validation checks that proactively identify inconsistencies or missing evidence, strengthening quality control at every stage.

that proactively identify inconsistencies or missing evidence, strengthening quality control at every stage. Continuous methodology updates as new titles and standards are published, they’re automatically reflected to keep teams current and compliant.



This unified experience allows firms to maintain quality and compliance without additional administrative overhead.

The impact is immediate for firms using Fieldguide: “Guided Assurance content and methodology embedded within Fieldguide’s agentic AI workflows makes everything feel connected,” said Lesley Sanchez, Partner, Audit and Assurance at Anders. “It all lives in one place, right there in Fieldguide’s AI platform, allowing us to automate significant portions of the audit workflow. We’re not switching systems or re-entering data, it just works together.”

The combination of Thomson Reuters’ trusted methodology and Fieldguide’s agentic AI enables firms to:

Strengthen quality and compliance by aligning every engagement with current professional standards.

by aligning every engagement with current professional standards. Increase capacity and efficiency through intelligent automation of repeatable steps.

through intelligent automation of repeatable steps. Elevate practitioner expertise by focusing human effort on analysis and client value, not administrative tasks.



Amid evolving standards, rising client expectations, and resource pressures, Thomson Reuters and Fieldguide are redefining how firms scale quality and trust. The partnership advances the profession toward a future where people and intelligent systems collaborate seamlessly, enabling firms to lead with greater confidence, consistency, and care.

About Fieldguide

Fieldguide is the leader in purpose-built, professional-grade agentic AI for audit and advisory. The company's end-to-end engagement platform bridges innovation across firms, and enables audit and advisory practitioners to deliver superior work, enhance client experiences, and unlock growth for the next decade.

