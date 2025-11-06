Global Digital Health Market to Surpass USD 573.5 Billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelerated adoption of AI, wearables, and telehealth platforms is transforming healthcare delivery into a data-driven, patient-centric ecosystem

The global digital health market is expected to reach USD 573.53 billion by 2030, up from USD 199.14 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period. As healthcare systems worldwide pursue scalable, efficient, and technology-enabled care, digital health solutions are becoming the cornerstone of next-generation healthcare delivery.

Digital Transformation in Healthcare: What’s Driving the Momentum

The digital health revolution is being driven by the widespread adoption of AI-powered analytics, wearable sensors, mobile health apps, and remote monitoring systems, which are enabling real-time tracking, early diagnosis, and proactive medical interventions. With patients demanding greater accessibility, personalization, and continuity of care, digital technologies are bridging the gap between traditional healthcare and modern, data-centric medicine.

This transformation is particularly accelerated by national health digitization programs and digital public infrastructure initiatives across emerging markets such as India, Brazil, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Governments and private enterprises are collaborating on cloud-based platforms, digital health IDs, and telemedicine frameworks that extend healthcare access to underserved populations.

Key Market Dynamics: Why It Matters Now

Demand Drivers — A rapidly aging population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are intensifying the need for ongoing, personalized care. Digital health solutions—from AI-enabled diagnostics to remote monitoring devices—are reducing hospital visits, improving clinical outcomes, and optimizing healthcare resources.

Barriers — However, limited digital literacy among certain demographics remains a constraint. To unlock the full potential of digital health, stakeholders must invest in education, accessibility, and user-friendly interfaces that empower all patient groups.

Opportunities — The shift toward an intelligent, interconnected health ecosystem presents substantial opportunity. By combining real-time data, cloud infrastructure, and AI, healthcare providers can deliver tailored, predictive, and preventive care at scale.

Challenges — Clinical validation remains critical. As digital tools proliferate, proving their long-term efficacy through rigorous trials will be key to gaining regulatory and payer confidence.

Industry Ecosystem: How Innovation Is Reshaping Healthcare Delivery

Healthcare organizations are rapidly integrating digital platforms to modernize care delivery. The convergence of AI, 5G, cloud computing, and interoperable data systems is enabling intelligent health ecosystems that support evidence-based decisions, streamlined workflows, and continuous patient engagement.

In 2024, healthcare providers accounted for the largest end-user share in the digital health market. Hospitals, clinics, and specialty centers are implementing EHRs, telemedicine solutions, and AI-powered diagnostic tools to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and advance value-based care models.

By disease segment, diabetes management led the market in 2024 due to its high global prevalence and the critical need for real-time monitoring. Connected glucose meters, CGM systems, and AI-driven apps are empowering patients to manage their condition while supporting clinicians with actionable insights.

Geographically, North America dominated the market in 2024, supported by strong digital infrastructure, regulatory support, and an innovation-driven ecosystem. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, fueled by large-scale digital health investments and expanding connectivity.

Competitive Landscape: Who Is Leading the Market

Leading players are advancing innovation through AI integration, remote care platforms, and connected devices. Key companies include Medtronic (Ireland), Abbott (US), OMRON Healthcare, Inc. (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Apple Inc. (US), Fitbit (US), Dexcom, Inc. (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Masimo (US), Teladoc Health, Inc. (US), and others.

Medtronic continues to lead with its connected medical devices and remote monitoring platforms, such as the CareLink network and MiniMed 780G insulin pump, enabling personalized chronic disease management.

Abbott drives innovation through its FreeStyle Libre CGM system, integrating mobile and cloud data to enhance diabetes self-management and provider insights.

OMRON Healthcare focuses on remote monitoring and cardiovascular prevention, using AI-enhanced devices like HeartGuide and VitalSight to connect patients and physicians in real time.

Philips and Apple are redefining the boundaries between clinical and consumer health through AI-powered health informatics, wearables, and digital therapeutics that bridge hospital-to-home care.

Strategic Developments: When and How the Industry Is Expanding

Recent M&A and partnership activities underscore the market’s consolidation and innovation trajectory:

May 2025: Huma Therapeutics acquired Aluna, expanding AI-driven chronic disease management capabilities.

April 2025: Teladoc Health acquired UpLift to enhance digital mental health offerings under its BetterHelp brand.

January 2025: Sword Health acquired Surgery Hero, extending its digital therapeutics reach across the UK’s NHS network.

June 2024: VSee Lab merged with iDoc Virtual Telehealth Solutions, forming VSee Health, Inc. to streamline virtual care delivery.

April 2024: OMRON Healthcare acquired Luscii Healthtech, strengthening its telemonitoring footprint across global markets.

February 2024: Masimo partnered with UCHealth to integrate advanced remote monitoring into telehealth ecosystems.

Market Outlook: What Lies Ahead

Between 2025 and 2030, the digital health market is expected to sustain a CAGR of 23.6%, driven by accelerated AI integration, the expansion of remote monitoring, and global investment in digital public health infrastructure. As healthcare delivery becomes more data-driven and decentralized, digital health will serve as the strategic backbone for preventive, personalized, and value-based care models.

