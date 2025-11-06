Sultech signs MoU to Bring Next-Generation Micronized Sulphur Technology to the UAE

Calgary, AB, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sultech Global Innovation Corp., a Canadian agricultural technology company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ADNOC Sour Gas to bring commercially proven next-generation micronized elemental sulphur technology to the United Arab Emirates.

The agreement was signed on November 3 at ADIPEC 2025 in Abu Dhabi, with leadership from Sultech Global, ADNOC Sour Gas, and representatives from the Alberta Government, the Embassy of Canada to the United Arab Emirates, and Calgary Economic Development. The signing marked a milestone moment for Canadian innovation on the world stage, underscoring the strong collaboration between Canada and the UAE in advancing sustainability, food security, and industrial diversification. The partnership will transform sulphur — a by-product of sour gas processing — into a high-value agricultural and clean-technology input.

Under the MoU, the companies will conduct a feasibility study and pilot production program to establish the UAE’s first commercial micronized sulphur manufacturing facility. The initiative will integrate Sultech’s patented micronization process within ADNOC’s sulphur granulation at the Shah Gas Plant, the world’s largest ultra-sour gas operation.

“Sultech is proud to see Canadian innovation taking its place on the world stage through our partnership with ADNOC Sour Gas. Our micronized sulphur technology represents a major leap forward in sustainable agriculture, transforming a by-product into a breakthrough that supports farmers, food security, and the environment,” said Murray MacKinnon, CEO of Sultech Global. “As we position for rapid growth, Sultech is advancing plans for a new manufacturing facility in Alberta, strategically integrated with the natural gas sector. This expansion will strengthen our production capacity and establish a North American hub for sustainable sulphur-based solutions.”

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Alberta, Canada, Sultech Global is a pioneer in micronized elemental sulphur (MES) technology. Its proprietary process converts elemental sulphur into an ultra-fine suspension, branded as SulGro™65, which delivers faster oxidation, greater nutrient availability, and lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional fertilizers. Micronized sulphur addresses widespread sulphur deficiencies in global soils, improving crop yields, protein content, and fertilizer efficiency while reducing nutrient losses to waterways.

A New Era for Agriculture and Industry

Micronized sulphur offers superior performance and sustainability compared to conventional products, with growing applications in clean technology, water treatment, and advanced manufacturing. Valued at more than USD $800 million globally by 2030, the micronized sulphur market continues to expand as producers seek high-efficiency, low-impact solutions.

In parallel with the UAE initiative, Sultech is finalizing plans for a new facility in Alberta, Canada, co-located with the natural gas sector to minimize sulphur disposal, cut emissions, and advance circular-economy practices. The project was made possible with the support of Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA), through a $5-million investment awarded under the Emerging Innovators Challenge. The site will serve as a North American manufacturing and export hub, leveraging Canada’s expertise in responsible resource development and agricultural innovation.

About Sultech Global Innovation Corp.

Founded in 2014, Sultech Global is redefining sulphur fertilizer technology with its patented micronized elemental sulphur platform. Its flagship product, SulGro™65 (0-0-0-65), combines the benefits of ammonium sulfate and elemental sulphur in one sprayable formulation — delivering precision nutrition, improved soil health, and reduced environmental impact. By transforming recovered sulphur into high-efficiency, low-carbon products, Sultech supports global agriculture and food security while advancing the circular economy. The company’s proprietary technology is also positioned for future applications in clean technology, water treatment, and advanced materials. Learn more at www.sultechglobal.com

