AeroFlexx and Kinetic Vision are Engineering the Next Wave of Packaging Innovation

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroFlexx, an industry leader in sustainable liquid packaging founded by Innventure (NASDAQ:INV), and Kinetic Vision, a leader in advanced product development and digital engineering, announce a strategic partnership in developing innovative liquid packaging from concept to commercialization.

Together, AeroFlexx and Kinetic Vision will help brands ideate, develop, prototype, test, and commercialize the next generation of liquid packaging solutions that meet the rising demand for sustainability, performance, and consumer convenience.

“This partnership represents the next evolution in how packaging innovation happens,” said Jim Topich, Chief Innovation Officer of Kinetic Vision. “By combining Kinetic Vision’s design, engineering, simulation, and visualization expertise with AeroFlexx’s patented packaging technology, we’re redefining the speed and precision with which new ideas move from concept to commercialization.”

Today’s packaging innovation requires a multidisciplinary approach to deliver impactful and sustainable product development outcomes. Kinetic Vision supports AeroFlexx in engineering new shapes, sizes, and prototypes, combining creativity and technology to deliver meaningful advancements in packaging performance and sustainability.

A key advantage of the partnership lies in Kinetic Vision’s digital-first innovation model. Through a fully integrated virtual environment, teams can test and validate packaging concepts using AI-driven predictive modeling, immersive visualization, and real-time feedback loops between designers, engineers, and brand partners. For example, the “digital shopping experience” accelerates decision-making and ensures designs perform in the real world before production begins.

“Achieving scalable, sustainable impact requires more than innovation; it demands collaboration with world class partners,” said Cedric D’Souza, Chief Technology Officer at AeroFlexx. “Partnering with Kinetic Vision enables us to bridge the physical and digital worlds of packaging development, redefining how ideas move from concept to commercial reality. Together, we’re demonstrating what’s possible when design, engineering, and strategic vision come together with a shared purpose.”

About Kinetic Vision:

Kinetic Vision helps over 50 Fortune 500 companies drive success through rapid innovation, AI adoption, sustainability, and technology-driven optimization. Their expertise in rigid and flexible packaging enables leading consumer packaged goods and food and beverage brands to create value throughout the entire product life cycle, from development, manufacturing, logistics, marketing, and consumer research.

About AeroFlexx:

AeroFlexx is a full-service liquid packaging company providing sustainable solutions to the marketplace. By combining the best attributes of flexible and rigid packaging into a single product offering, the technology is transforming the industry as it delivers a preferred consumer experience and creates significant brand value, all while introducing unprecedented sustainability benefits.

Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, and part of the Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) family of companies, AeroFlexx provides packaging and manufacturing solutions in North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. To learn more, visit https://aeroflexx.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.