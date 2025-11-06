Saga Communications, Inc. Reports 3rd Quarter 2025 Results

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq - SGA) (the “Company” or “Saga”) today reported that net revenue decreased 1.8% to $28.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to $28.7 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased $2.0 million or 8.7% for the quarter to $24.7 million compared to the same period last year. This was primarily the result of an industry wide settlement with two music licensing organizations (ASCAP and BMI) resulting in a retroactive rate adjustment of approximately $2.1 million covering the period from January 1, 2022 to the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Station operating expense would have decreased $120 thousand or 0.5% for the quarter without this settlement. For the quarter, the Company had an operating loss of $626 thousand compared to operating income of $1.6 million for the same quarter last year and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased $2.5 million to $3.5 million. Without the settlement the operating loss would have been operating income of $1.5 million compared to $1.6 million and station operating income would have been $5.6 compared to $6.0 million for the same quarter last year. Capital expenditures were $600 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 which was flat with the same period last year. The Company had a net loss of $532 thousand for the quarter compared to net income of $1.3 million for the third quarter last year. Diluted loss per share was $0.08 in the third quarter of 2025. The Company would have reported net income for the quarter without the music licensing settlement.

Net revenue decreased 3.7% to $80.6 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025 compared to $83.7 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased $390 thousand or 0.6% for the nine-month period to $68.9 million compared to the same period last year. For the nine-month period, we had an operating loss of $1.5 million compared to operating income of $1.4 million and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased 23.0% to $11.7 million. Capital expenditures for the nine-months were $2.6 million compared to $3.2 million for the same period last year. We had a net loss of $979 thousand for the nine-month period compared to net income of $2.2 million for the same period last year. Diluted loss per share was $0.15 for the nine-month period in 2025. Without the impact of the music licensing settlement mentioned above the Company would have reported a reduction in station operating expense of $1.7 million. Operating income would have been $574 thousand and station operating income would have decreased 9.2% to $13.8 million for the nine-month period.

On a same station basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 net revenue decreased 4.8% to $78.8 million from last year and station operating expense decreased 0.8% to $67.1 million. Without the music licensing settlement station operating expense would have decreased 3.9% or $2.6 million for the nine-month period.

The Company had $73 thousand in gross political revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to $677 thousand for the same period last year. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025 gross political revenue was $395 thousand compared to $1.3 million for the same period last year. Gross revenue would have been flat for the three-month period and down 3.2% for the nine-month period excluding political revenue when compared to the same periods last year.

On October 17, 2025 the Company entered into an agreement to sell telecommunications towers and related property and other assets located at 22 sites for a total cash purchase price of approximately $10.7 million. Sales proceeds, net of brokerage commissions and certain adjustments in the amount of approximately $8.7 million were paid to the Company, with the remaining cash proceeds of $1.8 million (representing 4 sites) being deposited into an escrow account pending final landlord consents to assign the ground leases where the towers are located.

The Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on September 19, 2025. The aggregate amount of the quarterly dividend was approximately $1.6 million. To date Saga has paid over $140 million in dividends to shareholders since the first special dividend was paid in 2012. The Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends in the future. Consistent with its strategic objective of maintaining a strong balance sheet and with returning value to our shareholders, the Board of Directors will also continue to consider declaring special cash dividends, variable dividends and stock buybacks in the future.

The Company’s balance sheet reflects $26.3 million in cash and short-term investments as of September 30, 2025 and $34.2 million as of November 3, 2025. The Company expects to spend approximately $3.25 – $3.75 million for capital expenditures during 2025.

Saga utilizes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to assess its financial performance. The attached Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables disclose “actual”, “same station”, and “proforma” financial information as well as the Company’s reconciliation of non-GAAP measures: GAAP operating income to station operating income, GAAP net income to trailing twelve-month consolidated EBITDA and actual operating results to same station operating results as well as other financial data. The actual financial information reflects our historical financial results and include the results of operations for stations that we did not own for the entire comparable period. The same station financial information reflects only the results of operations for stations that we owned for the entire comparable period. The proforma financial information assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2024. Such non-GAAP measures include same station financial information, pro forma financial information, station operating income, trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA, and leverage ratio. These non-GAAP measures are generally recognized by the broadcasting industry as measures of performance and are used by Saga to assess its financial performance including, but not limited to, evaluating individual station and market-level performance, evaluating overall operations, as a primary measure for incentive-based compensation of executives and other members of management and as a measure of financial position. Saga’s management believes these non-GAAP measures are used by analysts who report on the industry and by investors to provide meaningful comparisons between broadcasting groups, as well as an indicator of their market value. These measures are not measures of liquidity or of performance in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to and not as a substitute for the results of operations presented on a GAAP basis including net operating revenue, operating income, and net income. Reconciliations for all the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are attached in the Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Words such as “will,” “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “guidance,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The material risks facing our business are described in the reports Saga periodically files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should note that forward-looking statements may be impacted by several factors, including global, national, and local economic changes and changes in the radio broadcast industry in general as well as Saga’s actual performance. Actual results may vary materially from those described herein and Saga undertakes no obligation to update any information contained herein that constitutes a forward-looking statement.

Saga is a media company whose business provides radio, digital, e-commerce, local on-line news and non-traditional revenue initiatives. Saga operates in 28 markets and provides services to national, regional and local advertisers to meet their growing advertising needs. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.

Selected Consolidated Financial Data

For the Three and Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 and 2024

(amounts in 000’s except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Operating Results Net operating revenue $ 28,166 $ 28,694 $ 80,607 $ 83,704 Station operating expense 24,674 22,709 68,863 68,473 Corporate general and administrative 2,820 2,900 9,061 8,987 Depreciation and amortization 1,307 1,391 3,900 3,847 Other operating (income) expense, net (9 ) 49 298 1,026 Operating (loss) income (626 ) 1,645 (1,515 ) 1,371 Interest expense 108 121 322 235 Interest income (216 ) (255 ) (648 ) (809 ) Other income (81 ) (78 ) (105 ) (1,211 ) (Loss) income before income tax expense (437 ) 1,857 (1,084 ) 3,156 Income tax (benefit) expense Current 290 415 130 715 Deferred (195 ) 175 (235 ) 250 95 590 (105 ) 965 Net (loss) income $ (532 ) $ 1,267 $ (979 ) $ 2,191 (Loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.08 ) $ 0.20 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.35 Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ 0.20 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.35 Weighted average common shares 6,164 6,075 6,156 6,070 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares 6,164 6,075 6,156 6,070





September 30, 2025 2024 Balance Sheet Data Working capital $ 31,951 $ 30,048 Net fixed assets $ 47,154 $ 52,721 Net intangible assets and other assets $ 120,864 $ 122,086 Total assets $ 218,352 $ 223,210 Long-term debt $ 5,000 $ 5,000 Stockholders' equity $ 162,057 $ 165,992





Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Consolidated Financial Data

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 and 2024

(amounts in 000’s except per share data)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

2024

(Unaudited) (In thousands) Statement of Cash Flows Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (979 ) $ 2,191 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,900 3,847 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (235 ) 250 Amortization of deferred costs 24 27 Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards 1,648 1,447 Provision for credit losses 372 832 Loss on sale of assets, net 298 1,026 (Gain) on insurance claims (105 ) (78 ) Other (gain), net — (1,133 ) Barter (revenue) expense, net (147 ) (20 ) Deferred and other compensation (106 ) (165 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition of AR: Decrease in current assets 68 1,016 Increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities 744 901 Total adjustments 6,461 7,950 Net cash provided by operating activities 5,482 10,141 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of short-term investments (9,031 ) (12,993 ) Redemption of short-term investments 9,031 15,104 Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures) (2,600 ) (3,199 ) Acquisition of broadcast properties — (5,711 ) Proceeds from sale and disposal of assets 37 176 Proceeds from insurance claims, redemption of investments and other 105 1,221 Other investing activities — (2 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,458 ) (5,404 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt — 5,000 Cash dividends paid (4,824 ) (19,391 ) Purchase of treasury shares — (11 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,824 ) (14,402 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,800 ) (9,665 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 18,860 29,582 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 17,060 $ 19,917





Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Supplemental Financial Data

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 and 2024

(amounts in 000’s, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Actual Same Station (1) Pro Forma (2) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024 2025

2024

Operating Results Net operating revenue $ 28,166 $ 28,694 $ 28,166 $ 28,694 $ 28,166 $ 28,694 Station operating expense 24,674 22,709 24,674 22,709 24,674 22,709 Corporate general and administrative 2,820 2,900 2,820 2,900 2,820 2,900 Depreciation and amortization 1,307 1,391 1,307 1,391 1,307 1,391 Other operating (income) expense, net (9 ) 49 (9 ) 49 (9 ) 49 Operating (loss) income (626 ) 1,645 $ (626 ) $ 1,645 (626 ) 1,645 Interest expense 108 121 108 121 Interest income (216 ) (255 ) (216 ) (255 ) Other income (81 ) (78 ) (81 ) (78 ) (Loss) income before income tax expense (437 ) 1,857 (437 ) 1,857 Income tax (benefit) expense Current 290 415 290 415 Deferred (195 ) 175 (195 ) 175 95 590 95 590 Net (loss) income $ (532 ) $ 1,267 $ (532 ) $ 1,267 (Loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.08 ) $ 0.20 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.20 Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ 0.20 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.20 Weighted average common shares 6,164 6,075 6,164 6,075 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares 6,164 6,075 6,164 6,075 Actual Same Station (1) Pro Forma (2) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024 2025

2024

Depreciation and amortization by segment Radio Stations $ 1,263 $ 1,325 $ 1,263 $ 1,325 $ 1,263 $ 1,325 Corporate 44 66 44 66 44 66 $ 1,307 $ 1,391 $ 1,307 $ 1,391 $ 1,307 $ 1,391

_________________________

(1) Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.

(2) Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2024.

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Supplemental Financial Data

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 and 2024

(amounts in 000’s, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Actual Same Station (1) Pro Forma (2) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024 2025

2024

Operating Results Net operating revenue $ 80,607 $ 83,704 $ 78,808 $ 82,742 $ 80,607 $ 84,872 Station operating expense 68,863 68,473 67,074 67,627 68,863 69,388 Corporate general and administrative 9,061 8,987 9,061 8,987 9,061 8,987 Depreciation and amortization 3,900 3,847 3,520 3,661 3,900 4,076 Other operating expense 298 1,026 298 1,024 298 1,026 Operating (loss) income (1,515 ) 1,371 $ (1,145 ) $ 1,443 (1,515 ) 1,395 Interest expense 322 235 322 366 Interest income (648 ) (809 ) (648 ) (809 ) Other income (105 ) (1,211 ) (105 ) (1,211 ) (Loss) income before income tax expense (1,084 ) 3,156 (1,084 ) 3,049 Income tax (benefit) expense Current 130 715 130 690 Deferred (235 ) 250 (235 ) 246 (105 ) 965 (105 ) 936 Net (loss) income $ (979 ) $ 2,191 $ (979 ) $ 2,113 (Loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.15 ) $ 0.35 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.34 Diluted $ (0.15 ) $ 0.35 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.34 Weighted average common shares 6,156 6,070 6,156 6,070 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares 6,156 6,070 6,156 6,070 Actual Same Station (1) Pro Forma (2) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024 2025

2024

Depreciation and amortization by segment Radio Stations $ 3,770 $ 3,690 $ 3,390 $ 3,504 $ 3,770 $ 3,919 Corporate 130 157 130 157 130 157 $ 3,900 $ 3,847 $ 3,520 $ 3,661 $ 3,900 $ 4,076

___________________

(1) Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.

(2) Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2024.

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Supplemental Financial Data

For the Three and Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 and 2024

(amounts in 000’s)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) Operating (loss) income $ (626 ) $ 1,645 $ (1,515 ) $ 1,371 Plus: Corporate general and administrative 2,820 2,900 9,061 8,987 Other operating (income) expense, net (9 ) 49 298 1,026 Depreciation and amortization 1,307 1,391 3,900 3,847 Station operating income $ 3,492 $ 5,985 $ 11,744 $ 15,231 Other financial data Depreciation and amortization: Radio Stations $ 1,263 $ 1,325 $ 3,770 $ 3,690 Corporate $ 44 $ 66 $ 130 $ 157 Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards $ 518 $ 474 $ 1,648 (1) $ 1,447 (1) Other operating (income) expense, net(2) $ (9 ) $ 49 $ 298 $ 1,026 Other income, net(2) $ (81 ) $ (78 ) $ (105 ) $ (1,211 ) Deferred income tax (benefit) expense(2) $ (195 ) $ 175 $ (235 ) $ 250 Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures) $ 590 $ 625 $ 2,600 (1) $ 3,199 (1)

______________________

(1) As presented in the Statement of Cash Flows in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables

(2) As presented in the Operating Results in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Supplemental Financial Data

September 30, 2025

(amounts in 000's)

(Unaudited) Less: Plus: Trailing 12 Months Ended 9 Months Ended 9 Months Ended Add: 12 Months Ended December 31, September 30, September 30, Pro Forma September 30, 2024

2024

2025

Acquisitions(2) 2025

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to trailing 12 Month Consolidated Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") (a non-GAAP financial measure) (1) Net income (loss) $ 3,460 $ 2,191 $ (979 ) $ — $ 290 Exclusions: Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net (1,048 ) (1,026 ) (298 ) — (320 ) Other income, net 2,474 2,040 795 — 1,229 Total exclusions 1,426 1,014 497 — 909 Consolidated adjusted net income (loss)(1) 2,034 1,177 (1,476 ) — (619 ) Plus: Interest expense 348 235 322 — 435 Income tax (benefit) expense 1,110 965 (105 ) — 40 Depreciation & amortization expense 5,283 3,847 3,900 — 5,336 Non-cash compensation 1,950 1,447 1,648 — 2,151 Trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA(1) $ 10,725 $ 7,671 $ 4,289 $ — $ 7,343 Total long-term debt, including current maturities $ 5,000 Divided by trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA(1) 7,343 Leverage ratio 0.68

____________

(1) As defined in the Company's credit facility.

(2) Trailing Twelve Month Adjustment.