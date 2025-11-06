MannKind Commemorates Alfred E. Mann’s 100th Birthday with New Scholarship Program Supporting Young Adults Living with Diabetes

$100,000 in scholarship funds to be distributed to at least 10 students living with diabetes pursuing higher education in life sciences

Alfred E. Mann Charities and MannKind are partnering with The Diabetes Link to launch the effort in November for Diabetes Awareness Month





DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On what would have been the 100th birthday of its visionary founder Alfred E. Mann, MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), in partnership with Alfred E. Mann Charities and The Diabetes Link, announced the launch of the Centennial Al Mann Scholarship. The new program will distribute $100,000 in scholarship funds to support at least 10 young adult students living with diabetes as they pursue higher education in life sciences.

Launched in Diabetes Awareness Month, the scholarship program honors Alfred E. Mann’s enduring legacy of innovation, philanthropy, and his lifelong commitment to improving the quality of human life through medical advancement. Deeply passionate about giving back, Mr. Mann believed that his success should continue to serve humanity long after his passing, a belief that lives on through this initiative.

Each scholarship recipient will be awarded up to $10,000, distributed in annual installments of $2,500 throughout the course of their studies. Depending on the length of their degree program, recipients may receive between two and four installments (up to the full $10,000 per student). The first awards will be made for the 2026 academic year.

“Al Mann dedicated his life to helping people with serious medical conditions live longer, healthier lives. This scholarship is a reflection of that spirit,” said Michael Castagna, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of MannKind Corporation. “By supporting students living with diabetes who are pursuing careers in the life sciences and adjacent fields, we’re honoring Al’s legacy and investing in the future of innovation and care. This program is about giving back to the community we serve and empowering the next generation to carry forward Al’s mission of making a meaningful difference in people’s lives.”

Alfred E. Mann Charities and MannKind will partner with The Diabetes Link to launch the program to serve young adults (aged 18-22) living with either type 1 or type 2 diabetes with their higher education goals. Those eligible will include incoming freshmen and current students pursuing 2- or 4-year degrees. The application window will open in early 2026, and for those interested in receiving notifications, an early interest form is available. More information about the scholarship will be shared on thediabeteslink.org.

“We’re honored to partner with MannKind to expand access to higher education for young adults with diabetes,” said Manuel Hernández, Chief Executive Officer of The Diabetes Link. “At a time when the cost of college continues to rise, this scholarship helps ease the financial burden and carries forward the spirit of Al Mann, whose vision and legacy continue to inspire us.”

Mr. Mann was MannKind’s Chairman of the Board from 2001 until his passing in February 2016 and served as Chief Executive Officer from November 2003 until January 2015. Driven by a desire to improve lives and fill unmet medical needs, for more than six decades he founded 17 companies and developed breakthrough medical devices, including insulin pumps, cochlear implants, cardiac pacemakers and retinal prostheses. In 1997, Mr. Mann saw the potential of a dry powder insulin formulation to change the way diabetes is treated and invested nearly $1 billion to help bring Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder to market.

MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming chronic disease care through innovative, patient-centric solutions. Focused on cardiometabolic and orphan lung diseases, we develop and commercialize treatments that address serious unmet medical needs, including diabetes, pulmonary hypertension, and fluid overload in heart failure and chronic kidney disease.

With deep expertise in drug-device combinations, MannKind aims to deliver therapies designed to fit seamlessly into daily life.

Alfred E. Mann Charities, Inc. became active in 2016, following the passing of the organization’s benefactor, Alfred E. Mann. Throughout his life, Al was passionate about philanthropy and was dedicated to prolonging and improving the quality of human lives through innovation in the fields of healthcare and the use of medical devices. It was important to Al that his success and assets continue to better human lives even after his own passing.

Alfred E. Mann Charities, Inc. (formerly known as Alfred E. Mann Family Foundation) has similarly placed its primary focus on healthcare and medical innovation, as our organization believes this is where we can have the greatest impact on humanity and human health throughout the world. Alfred E. Mann Charities, Inc. is also dedicated to promoting arts, culture, education, and community development across Los Angeles and throughout the world in order to best serve people and this planet.

The Diabetes Link is the only national nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young adults living with diabetes. Founded by and for young adults, The Link serves this community through peer support, leadership opportunities, and practical, evidence-based resources designed for real life. Its network of campus and community chapters, active online community, and robust Resource Hub help young adults navigate the transitions of early adulthood while managing diabetes. The organization envisions a future where every young adult living with diabetes has the knowledge, confidence, and community needed to thrive.

