RegEd Introduces Eddie: The New Face of Its Ongoing Innovation in AI and Advanced Automation for Compliance and Producer Management

Raleigh, NC, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd today introduced Eddie, a virtual compliance assistant and personification of the company’s current and future innovation in AI and automation. As compliance requirements grow more complex and interconnected, firms are seeking better ways to streamline operations, reduce risk and improve oversight. Eddie brings together a growing set of intelligent capabilities that are already reshaping how firms manage compliance and producer operations. By weaving intelligence and automation into everyday workflows, from licensing and onboarding to advertising review and regulatory change, Eddie helps RegEd clients operate more efficiently and reduce compliance risk across the enterprise.

“Eddie represents RegEd building on a foundation of automation and AI leadership, and signals the next phase of our innovation,” said Frank Brienzi, CEO of RegEd. “It’s not about chasing trends, it’s about delivering technology that makes a real impact. We’ve integrated automation and intelligence across the platform in ways that are already helping firms work smarter, streamline operations and reduce compliance risk. Eddie gives that work a name and reinforces our commitment to keep pushing further.”

How Eddie Delivers Value for RegEd Clients

Eddie is already at work across the RegEd platform, helping firms reduce manual effort, improve precision and streamline key compliance workflows. His impact shows up across RegEd’s suite of solutions:

AI-powered advertising review, from AI-assisted reviews to disclosures management to advanced document comparison— Eddie accelerates approvals, reduces risk and puts better content in the field, faster.

Automated processing and validation in licensing and producer management, using rule-based logic to populate fields, sync data and enforce firm-specific business rules in real time. Eddie supports key workflows like onboarding, appointment processing, and licensing automation—reducing cycle times and manual intervention across the board.

Proactive compliance reminders that surface next steps, flag missing items, or prompt action before delays happen, without anyone needing to ask.

Smart routing and escalation, ensuring the right tasks reach the right people at the right time, streamlining processes from licensing to advertising to exams.

Intelligent insights and alerts that provide visibility into status, along with dashboards that present upcoming tasks and deadlines tailored to the user’s role and place in the firm’s hierarchy.

Eddie isn’t just helping RegEd clients—he’s helping RegEd. Internally, Eddie is automating manual processes and surfacing important insights that help RegEd teams work more efficiently and make faster, more informed decisions to better serve its clients. He’s also helping power the way RegEd builds, tests, and improves the very AI and automation capabilities it brings to market.

Looking Ahead

Eddie will continue to evolve as RegEd expands the role of AI and automation across its platform. Future enhancements will build on the foundation already in place, built on deep regulatory expertise, real-time integrations, and workflow automation, to deliver smarter, more adaptive experiences. For RegEd clients, that means more opportunities to simplify complexity, accelerate decision-making and stay ahead of changing demands.

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients that represent more than 35 of the top 50 insurance companies.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit www.reged.com.



