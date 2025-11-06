Ernexa Therapeutics Showcases Strategic Partnership with Cellipont Bioservices to Advance Toward First-in-Human Trials on Virtual Investor “What This Means” Platform

Access the “What This Means” segment here

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), an industry innovator developing novel cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that it recently participated in a Virtual Investor "What This Means" segment.

As part of the segment, Sanjeev Luther, President and CEO of Ernexa, discussed the Company’s recently announced partnership agreement with Cellipont Bioservices focused on Engineering, Differentiation, and Production (EDP) activities to advance ERNA-101, Ernexa's lead cell therapy for the treatment of ovarian cancer, into clinical manufacturing and clinical trials.

The Virtual Investor “What This Means” segment featuring Ernexa can be accessed here.

About Ernexa Therapeutics

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ERNA) is developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune diseases. Ernexa’s core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa’s allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment solution, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

ERNA-101 is the company’s lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system's response to recognize and attack cancer cells. ERNA-201 is a cell therapy product designed to target inflammation and treat autoimmune disease. The company’s initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

For more information, visit www.ernexatx.com .

