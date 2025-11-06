More Stable, More Precise, More Efficient: CHCNAV at Agritechnica 2025 in Hanover, Germany

HANNOVER, Germany, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHCNAV (Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd.) will present its precision-agriculture portfolio at Agritechnica 2025, featuring NX610, NX612, SprayX100, IS100, HG100, VG100, and the new PointSky high-precision satellite correction service. The integrated “Guidance + Spraying + FMS” solutions aim to deliver repeatable accuracy, higher throughput, and traceable, data-driven workflows across tillage, seeding, crop care, and harvesting.

OEMs, distributors, agricultural service providers, and growers from Europe and around the world have already shown strong interest and high expectations for CHCNAV’s products and its presence at the exhibition.

Precision-Agriculture Platform (Auto-Steering)

NX600 Series with AgNav 5 is engineered for precise, repeatable fieldwork on tractors and self-propelled machines.

Deep ISOBUS capability: UT, TC-SC (up to 255 sections), TC-GEO (variable rate), and AUX-N streamline connectivity and task automation.

SteerReady compatibility: Supports multiple OEM tractors, reducing installation and machine changeover time to enhance operational efficiency.

Guidance lines for diverse fields: AB, A+, curve/adaptive curve, headland, center-pivot, and more — suitable for irregular boundaries, terraces, and long passes.

Operator-centric HMI: Large 12" display on NX612 with split-screen interface showing guidance and ISOBUS widgets ensures key information remains visible during operation.

Spraying Platform (SprayX100)

SprayX100 delivers accurate, uniform spraying and integrates efficiently with NX600 auto-steering:

Overlap detection & automatic boom on/off: Eliminates double-spraying.

Boundary detection: Prevents overspray beyond field edges.

Comprehensive alerts: Pressure, low-volume, and overspeed warnings.

Team operation: Supports coordinated multi-machine work on large fields.

Vision & Row Guidance Extensions

IS100 (Implement Guidance): Corrects drift using implement position for improved row spacing and straightness on slopes and with towed implements.

HG100 (Row Guidance): Ensures precise harvester alignment for cleaner passes.

VG100 (Vision Guidance): AI-based crop-row recognition generates dynamic guidance for inter-row cultivation and spraying; OTA updates expand crop coverage over time.

Farm Management System (FarmMaster)

Visualized data management: Enables traceability of farms, fields, guidance lines, and job results.

Remote workflows: Create, edit, and dispatch datasets to in-field terminals efficiently.

Plan-ahead operations: Prepare work plans and datasets for better scheduling and coordination.

Data interoperability: Synchronize records across multiple CHCNAV precision-ag products.

Prescription map management: Streamlines variable-rate operations from creation to execution.

PointSky High-Precision Service

PointSky, CHCNAV’s satellite-based correction service, provides high-accuracy positioning across supported regions for “arrive-and-work” flexibility. At the show, PointSky will be introduced as a service; no on-site demo is planned.

Why It Matters

Repeatable accuracy: ISOBUS depth, SteerReady compatibility, and rich guidance patterns ensure stable performance across seasons and crops.

Integrated workflow: Tight links between guidance, spraying, and FarmMaster FMS enable traceable, data-driven operations.

Operational efficiency: Streamlined installation, setup, and machine changeover reduce labor and improve throughput.

Sustainability: Reduces over-/under-spraying, improves crop health, and supports green agricultural practices.

Exhibition Information

Event: Agritechnica 2025

Date: November 9–15, 2025

Venue: Messegelände, 30521 Hannover, Germany

CHCNAV Booth: Hall 21 · F16

Visit the booth to see integrated demos of NX610/NX612, SprayX100, IS100, HG100, VG100, and learn about FarmMaster FMS and PointSky.

About CHCNAV

CHCNAV (Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd.) specializes in positioning, navigation, and control technologies for geospatial and precision-agriculture applications. Its portfolio includes high-precision GNSS, auto-steering and spraying platforms, industry software, and service networks. CHCNAV supports customers worldwide with reliable, open, high-performance systems that increase productivity, reduce total cost of ownership, and promote sustainable farming operations.

Contact: Gianna zhang, Gianna_zhang@chcnav.com