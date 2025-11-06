New York’s Most Prominent Real Estate Owners Now Run Their Portfolios on Venn

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York has long set the standard for multifamily nationwide. As the country’s most competitive market, it’s where the benchmarks for design, service, and resident experience are defined. What succeeds here sets the pace for the rest of the country.

In less than 12 months, the city’s most forward-thinking owners and operators have partnered with Venn to rebuild the resident journey as a branded, data-driven experience. The goal: create a stronger relationship with residents and scale it across every building.

“At Veris, we’ve built our identity around creating exceptional experiences,” said Nicole Jones, SVP, Marketing & Communications, Veris Residential. “Our partnership with Venn represents a significant enhancement to The Veris Promise. By giving residents meaningful ways to connect with their community beyond rent payments and maintenance requests, we’re building the kind of brand loyalty that transforms how people experience multifamily living.”

In a supply-heavy market, brand equity has become a competitive advantage. With Venn, owners deliver one unified, branded experience across the entire resident journey, and the engagement follows. Veris Residential saw a 300% jump in the first 30 days, giving the system enough behavioral data to learn what residents actually value. That intelligence is already reshaping business strategy.

“The learnings we receive from the platform allow us to build a better building from day one,” said Chris Schmidt, EVP at Related Companies. “That knowledge enhances the resident experience through every stage of design and development.”

By shifting from transactional touchpoints to relationship-based engagement, owners are reducing churn, increasing lifetime value, and scaling portfolio growth without the rising cost of customer acquisition.

“Scale without brand is just more inventory to fill,” said Ron Kuntas, CEO, OneWall Communities. “We’re not just managing properties for owners anymore, we’re building lasting relationships with residents who have unlimited choices. When you can measure how brand and experience drive retention, it stops being a soft metric and becomes core to how you underwrite value.”

As an early Venn adopter, Charney leased up their Gowanus development three months ahead of schedule and earned 20% higher rent per square foot than nearby competitors, proof that this model is as much about identity as economics. “This isn’t about marketing,” said Andrew Steiker-Epstein, Chief Development Officer, Charney Companies. “Residents are loyal to brands they identify with, and that loyalty directly impacts revenue, occupancy, and investor confidence.”

Unlike other off-the-shelf platforms, Venn allows its partners to build on top of an AI-powered framework so the digital experience is completely bespoke to their business. Now owners and operators act like modern consumer companies: building equity through resident loyalty, designing experiences that scale, and measuring how brand impacts performance.

“You don’t win the next decade of real estate by owning more buildings. You win it by owning the loyalty inside them.” said Or Bokobza, Founder and CEO of Venn. “That loyalty positions owners to deliver lifestyle services far beyond the four walls.”

Venn is now in tens of thousands of apartments across the New York City metro and continues to expand in New York and nationwide.

