La Rosa Holdings Corp. Accelerates Its PropTech Innovation at Growth Summit 2025 with New Agent-Tech and AI Advancements

Celebration, FL, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a real estate and PropTech company, today announced the kickoff of its annual GROWTH SUMMIT 2025, held today, Thursday, November 6, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Orlando, Florida.

The event brings together real estate agents, partners, and technology leaders to highlight the Company’s newest innovations and provide insights into the future of real estate technology. This year’s summit features demonstrations of La Rosa’s proprietary agent-tech ecosystem, including the latest release of its AI assistant, JAEME AI 2.0. Attendees will also participate in forward-looking sessions covering blockchain fundamentals, crypto-transactions, the tokenization of real estate, and how these emerging technologies are expected to shape business practices in the years ahead.

Alex Santos, CTO of the Company, stated, “Throughout the year, we made major upgrades to our technology stack, including the launch of My Agent Account Version 4.0, a significant enhancement to our proprietary agent platform. The new version introduces a fully integrated transaction management module designed to improve efficiency, reduce manual processes, and eliminate costly third-party systems. We also advanced ELLA, our AI-powered communication bot that strengthens agent recruiting and support operations, and now we are introducing the latest version of JAEME AI, which provides real-time access to transactions, events, and training data directly from My Agent Account. JAEME 2.0 delivers instant answers to common questions, automates routine inquiries, and uses context-aware intelligence to offer personalized recommendations, helping agents work faster, smarter, and with greater efficiency.”

Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa, commented, “We believe Growth Summit 2025 reflects our commitment to equipping agents with the most advanced technology in the industry. This event is more than a showcase, it’s a preview of the future of real estate and how innovations like JAEME AI 2.0 will redefine productivity, efficiency, and the client experience. We have already begun offering Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment options for our agent network, and looking ahead, we intend on moving toward integrating blockchain into our tech stack to enable smarter contracts and faster, more secure transactions. Our goal is simple: to lead the modernization of real estate and empower our agents with truly cutting-edge solutions.”

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) is transforming the real estate industry by providing agents with flexible compensation options, including a revenue-sharing model or a fee-based structure with 100% commission. Powered by its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa aims to equip agents and franchisees with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service.

The Company offers both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services, as well as technology-driven products and support for its agents and franchise partners. Its business model includes internal services for agents and external offerings for the public, spanning real estate brokerage, franchising, education and coaching, and property management.

La Rosa operates 26 corporate-owned brokerage offices across Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico. La Rosa also recently started its expansion into Europe, beginning with Spain. Additionally, the Company has six franchised offices and branches and three affiliated brokerage locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The Company also operates a full-service escrow settlement and title company in Florida.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our business operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company’s services and the Company’s customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company’s past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

