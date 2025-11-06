Tribal Energy Alternatives Awards $3.6 Million to 26 Tribes Through the TSAF Grant Program

Denver, CO, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribal Energy Alternatives (TEA) proudly announces the award of $3.6 million in grants through its Tribal Solar Accelerator Fund (TSAF) program, supporting 26 Tribal Nations and organizations across the United States. The funding will advance clean energy development, build local capacity, and strengthen Tribal sovereignty through sustainable energy solutions.

The TSAF Grant Program supports Tribal communities at every stage of their clean energy journey, from planning and training to implementation. The 2025 grant cycle includes awards across four categories to the following tribal organizations:

Facility Residential Grants: Supporting solar installations for Tribal homes and community buildings to reduce energy costs and expand renewable energy access:

Cahuilla Band of Indians

Colusa Indian Community Council

Ho-Chunk Nation

La Posta Band of Mission Indians

Menominee Indian Tribe of WI

Middletown Rancheria of Pomo Indians

Nez Perce Tribe

Oglala Lakota Housing Authority

Pueblo of Santa Ana/Tamaya Wellness Center

Quapaw Nation

SIHA Spokane Tribe Food Sovereignty Solar Project

Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah)

Capacity Building Grants: Investing in Tribal workforce training, technical assistance, and organizational development to enhance self-determination in energy management:

Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

Blackfeet Community College

Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation

Pueblo of Picuris

Rappahannock

Red Cloud Renewable

Red Lake Department of Natural Resources

Robinson Rancheria Citizen's Business Council

Rosebud Sioux Tribe/RESCO

Sisseton Wahpeton Housing Authority

Gap Fund Grants: Bridging funding shortfalls for shovel-ready projects and enabling tribes to leverage additional state, federal, or private funding:

Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium

Pinoleville Pomo Nation

Energy Planning Grants: Empowering tribes to create comprehensive energy plans that align renewable energy development with community priorities and cultural values:

Berry Creek Rancheria of Maidu Indians

Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

“These grants reflect our ongoing commitment to helping Tribal Nations define their own clean energy futures,” said Darrell Hill, TSAF Grant Program Officer. “Each project we support strengthens community resilience, economic opportunity, and Tribal sovereignty through renewable energy.”

Since its inception, the Tribal Solar Accelerator Fund has provided more than $19 million in direct grant funding to Tribal-led projects, helping to build a cleaner, more equitable energy future. The 2025 TSAF recipients represent a wide range of communities, from small, remote villages to large Tribal enterprises, all leading the way in Indigenous energy innovation.

“The TSAF funding was instrumental in moving us closer to our energy sovereignty goals at the Community Development & Utilities Dept for the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin (MITW) - ensuring that as we grow economically, we do so sustainably”, said Netasha Chevalier, Director of Community Development, MITW. “We were able to assist the Menominee Agriculture Dept on the expansion of the Community Kitchen project by putting up a 70KW solar array.”

For a full list of 2025 TSAF grantees and project descriptions, visit www.tribalalternatives.org/news

About Tribal Energy Alternatives

Tribal Energy Alternatives works in partnership with Native communities to advance Tribal energy sovereignty and accelerate the transition to clean energy across Indian Country. Through programs like TSAF Grants, Workforce Development opportunities, Tribal Construction, as well as Policy Advocacy, California, and Federal programs, TEA provides funding, technical assistance, and strategic support to help Tribes achieve energy self-determination and climate resilience.