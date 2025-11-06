Porch Light Health Launches Advanced Drug Lab to Improve Patient Safety and Spot Dangerous Drug Trends in Our Communities

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Light Health, a leading outpatient substance use disorder treatment provider serving Colorado and New Mexico, announces the opening of its new drug toxicology laboratory in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The Rocky Mountain Clinics Advanced Laboratory Solutions facility located at 2400 Midpoint Drive Suite 170, uses advanced urine testing technology to detect over 75 different drug targets, providing faster, more accurate results for patients and clinicians.

This local expansion allows Porch Light Health to deliver results within seven days or less, significantly improving turnaround times compared to out-of-state testing centers. The lab also plays a critical role in identifying emerging drug trends in the region; helping patients, medical teams, and local communities to stay informed about dangerous new substances circulating in the area.

“Having our own toxicology lab means we can respond to what’s happening in our communities much faster,” said John Spratlen, Lab Manager. “This enhances Porch Light Health’s evidence-based outpatient treatment programs. The organization continues to strengthen its mission of supporting recovery through its high access and low barrier care.”

The new lab will also enable Porch Light Health to share data on emerging drug patterns with healthcare partners, public health officials, and the general public, contributing to broader efforts to combat substance misuse and prevent overdose deaths across Colorado and New Mexico.

“Early detection and rapid response save lives,” said Doug Weiss, Porch Light Health CEO. “Our goal is to make sure patients, families, and providers know what’s really out there—so we can intervene sooner and more effectively.”

For more information about Porch Light Health’s new toxicology lab or its outpatient treatment programs, visit porchlighthealth.com or call 866-MAT-STAT.

About Porch Light Health

Porch Light Health is a physician-led outpatient substance use disorder treatment group serving communities across Colorado and New Mexico. It is focused on personalized, evidence-based care. Porch Light Health offers a range of services including individual therapy, medication assisted treatment, virtual intensive outpatient, a drinking less program and recovery support.

