Kinetic Business Names Three Small Businesses Community Champions; $22,500 Donated to Local Nonprofits

Three small businesses selected among hundreds of applicants due to their positive impact on their communities

First-place $10,000; $7,500 and $5,000 for second and third, granted to local nonprofits

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic Business, a premier insurgent provider of fiber internet for businesses, announced the three small businesses that won the inaugural 2025 Kinetic Business Awards: Community Champions. The awards recognize small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) for their outstanding dedication and tangible contributions to uplifting their local communities through innovation, service, and strategic business transformation.

The program awards grants of up to $10,000 for winners to donate to a qualified local nonprofit organization of their choice. First place receives $10,000, second place $7,500 and third place $5,000—supporting continued community impact and helping them exemplify what it means to be a true “Community Champion.”

The Kinetic Business Awards: Community Champions winners are:

First place: R.K. Adams Law of Dahlonega, Ga., for its dedication to serving marginalized communities. Founder Robyn Adams volunteers on multiple boards, works with foster children, individuals with disabilities, and others who typically can’t afford quality legal representation.

Second Place: Anaheim Jack's of Ruidoso, N.M., for its heroic work during the 2024 wildfires that devastated the region. During that difficult time, the team at Anaheim Jack's stayed open to provide free meals to first responders and utility workers.

Third Place: Dixie Collision, Inc. of Lafayette, Ga., for exemplifying what it means to go above and beyond. Whether it's navigating the paperwork with insurance companies or guaranteeing the quality of repairs, the Dixie Collision team takes the utmost care of their customers.



The Kinetic Business Community Champions program celebrates SMBs that go above and beyond their core missions to drive positive social, economic, and environmental change, as well as digital transformation, across their communities.

“The nominations we received were outstanding and demonstrated the incredible heart and ingenuity of small businesses nationwide,” said Cliff Dinwiddie, chief marketing officer for Kinetic Business. “These winners aren't just succeeding in the marketplace; they are actively shaping stronger, more vibrant futures for their neighbors. We are honored to recognize their commitment and provide resources that extend their positive impact even further.”

These Community Champions embody the spirit of the Kinetic Business Awards, demonstrating that when small businesses thrive, their entire community flourishes. Kinetic Business is committed to supporting these efforts by providing the ultra-fast, reliable fiber internet and technology solutions necessary for tomorrow’s leaders to continue innovating and connecting.

More information about the program and 2025 winners can be found at: kineticbusiness.com/communitychampions.

