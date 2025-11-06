Mindset Minute Foundation Launches AI-Powered Mindset Platform with Founding Partners Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida and Dailyhuman





ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mindset Minute Foundation today announced a partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida (BGCCF) and Dailyhuman to bring evidence-based mental performance training to more than 40,000 youth, families, staff, and volunteers across 39 Clubs in Central Florida.

The initiative began with a simple premise from Jamie Merrill, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida: if NFL professionals have software to train their minds, our Club members should too. Merrill and her team moved quickly to adopt a program that fits into daily club life without added staff time. The approach boosts retention, strengthens mental skills, and gives donors clear proof of impact.

The platform, powered by Dailyhuman, gives club kids an easy way to train their mindsets. When they arrive at the Club, they can scan a QR code or get a text message to start a short reflection. They simply speak into their phone to share what’s on their mind. The platform uses AI to help them notice how they talk to themselves and turn negative thoughts into positive ones. Over time, they earn digital Mindset Cards that show their personal growth.

“At Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida, we have always focused on developing character and leadership in the young people we serve,” said Jamie Merrill. “This new initiative builds on that foundation — equipping our Club members with the tools to strengthen their mental resilience and navigate an increasingly complex world with confidence and courage. By blending science, technology, and mentorship, we’re helping youth not only grow as leaders, but thrive as whole individuals.”

A spring 2025 pilot at the Walt Disney World Clubhouse in Orlando showed powerful results. Each week, reflections grew deeper and positive mindset scores rose by 120 percent. Early responses focused on how kids felt physically, then evolved into insights about focus and self-control. One teen completed 31 reflections in four weeks, increasing reflection depth by nearly 3,000 percent.

"The Mindset Minute helps you slow down and think about what’s going on in your head,” said Walt Disney World Clubhouse teen Kevin. "It only takes a few minutes, so it’s perfect if you’re busy. I like how it gives you time to reset in the morning and helps you stay calm and confident throughout the day. The sessions are short, but they actually make a difference in how you feel.”

“Mental resilience isn’t a luxury. It’s a daily practice,” said Dr. Stephen Dahmer, Director of the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine. “Whole-person health should be accessible to everyone. The Boys & Girls Clubs are the ideal partners to scale this access, beginning in Florida and expanding nationwide. By merging science, technology, and storytelling, we are empowering youth and families with lasting tools for balance, adaptability, and self-awareness.”

“We’re honored to be part of this important mission,” said Josh Roenitz, Founder of Dailyhuman. “Since 2023, we’ve built and tested Dailyhuman with pro athletes across the NFL, MLB, WNBA, and pro soccer. Now, we’re taking everything we’ve learned from those elite athletes and working with our partners to make the same mindset training available to every Boys & Girls Clubs member across the country - starting right here in Central Florida.”

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida

Since 1944, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida has provided children and teens ages 6 to 18 with a safe place to learn and grow during non-school hours. Our membership totals more than 12,000 young people at 38 Clubs and middle school sites in five counties. The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring adults. Learn more at www.bgccf.org .

About Dailyhuman

Dailyhuman is mental performance software that helps users build grit, confidence, and focus through AI-powered reflections and peer learning. Its technology is used by athletes, coaches, and healthcare professionals to train the mind like the body. https://www.dailyhuman.com/

About Mindset Minute Foundation

The Mindset Minute Foundation, a 501(c)(3), is dedicated to removing the stigma around mental strength and democratizing access to mindset training. Through partnerships with leading institutions in sports, healthcare, and education, Mindset Minute provides reduced-cost, science-backed programs that make mental performance as essential and accessible as physical fitness. https://www.mindsetminute.org/





