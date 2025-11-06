Terra Innovations Hosts Northeast Florida Realtor Invitational to Support Yellow Ribbon Fund and Military Families

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Innovations will host the inaugural Northeast Florida Realtor Invitational at the esteemed Marsh Landing Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach. The event will bring together top real estate professionals and partners for a day of golf, community, and philanthropy — all in support of the Yellow Ribbon Fund, a national nonprofit serving injured service members, their caregivers, and families.

Building Community Through Purpose

Terra Innovations, a multifaceted real estate and lifestyle company, is known for its work in residential development, design, energy, marine services, and vacation rentals. Across all its divisions, Terra is guided by a philosophy of building with meaning and creating opportunities for community connection.

The Northeast Florida Realtor Invitational reflects that mission: uniting industry leaders for more than just a day on the course, but a chance to give back.

“I’m honored to help Terra bring this event to life,” said Aron Price, Terra Real Estate Broker and PGA TOUR professional. “Golf has given me so much, and this tournament is a meaningful opportunity to use the game to give back. The Yellow Ribbon Fund’s work is vital, and our real estate community has the chance to make a lasting impact together.”

A Mission Worth Supporting

Founded in 2005, the Yellow Ribbon Fund fills critical gaps for military families as they navigate recovery and reintegration. From providing housing and transportation to supporting caregivers and children, the organization ensures that injured service members and their families never face the journey alone.

Proceeds from the tournament will directly support the Yellow Ribbon Fund, helping military families access essential programs and services during their transition home.

Tournament Details

Date: Monday, November 24, 2025



Monday, November 24, 2025 Check-In: Begins 7:30 AM



Begins 7:30 AM Location: Marsh Landing Country Club, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL



Marsh Landing Country Club, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL Format: 18 Holes | 4-Person Scramble & Individual Stroke Play



18 Holes | 4-Person Scramble & Individual Stroke Play Eligibility: Real estate professionals



Real estate professionals Amenities: Food and beverage service, awards ceremony, and networking opportunities





There is no entry fee, but space is limited and early registration is encouraged. Participants are invited to make a charitable contribution, with proceeds going directly to the Yellow Ribbon Fund.

For more event information and registration, visit terrainnovations.com/golf .

Sponsorship Opportunities

In addition to playing in the tournament, local businesses and organizations can amplify their impact by becoming event sponsors. Sponsorship tiers range from Hole Sponsorships ($500) to the Championship Sponsorship ($3,500+), each offering benefits such as:

Prominent logo placement on signage, scorecards, and golf carts



Recognition in marketing materials and social media campaigns



Opportunities to engage directly with participants throughout the event





For full details on available sponsorship packages, visit terrainnovations.com/golf_sponsorship .

A Community United on the Course

Terra’s first annual Northeast Florida Realtor Invitational brings together the region’s real estate professionals for a meaningful day of golf, camaraderie, and giving back. By supporting the Yellow Ribbon Fund, every player and sponsor helps provide critical resources for injured service members and their families. To learn more about the first annual Northeast Florida Realtor Invitational and reserve your place in the field, visit terrainnovations.com/golf .

MEDIA CONTACT

Adam LaBare

Director of Marketing, Terra Innovations

adam@terrainnovations.com

904.906.5700 ext. 50

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/514ec553-0af3-4c30-9135-5a3042cd2407

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9d4a3e5-0787-45f3-810e-c3075d6cc41a