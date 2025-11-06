Northwest Pump Expands California Presence with Acquisition of Orange Coast Petroleum Equipment

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Pump & Equipment Co. (“Northwest Pump”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Orange Coast Petroleum Equipment (“OCPE”), a full-service provider of fueling and energy infrastructure, including equipment sales, system design, installation, maintenance, and compliance support.

This acquisition represents another key step in Northwest Pump’s continued commitment to building a best-in-class petroleum service and distribution network across the Western United States. OCPE brings more than 40 years of experience supporting fueling infrastructure projects, with a strong reputation for service excellence, technical expertise, and long-standing customer partnerships.

“OCPE has built an impressive business grounded in reliability, service quality, and customer trust,” said Bob Mathews, Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Pump. “John Miller, Donna Miller, and their team share our commitment to integrity, innovation, and customer success. By joining forces, we’re expanding our ability to deliver comprehensive fueling solutions throughout California and beyond.”

OCPE will continue to operate under its existing name, remaining fully committed to the strong relationships, local expertise, and high standards of service its customers have long relied on. Through its partnership with Northwest Pump, OCPE gains access to expanded resources and capabilities that will further enhance its ability to deliver dependable products, responsive support, and long-term value to customers across its markets.

“We’re excited to become part of Northwest Pump,” said John Miller, President and Founder of Orange Coast Petroleum Equipment. “Our companies share the same dedication to customers, employees, and the communities we serve. I’m grateful to my wife, Donna Miller, for helping me build this business over the last 30 years, and thankful to our staff and their continued hard work. This partnership allows us to build on our legacy while offering even greater resources and service capacity.”

“OCPE is a natural fit for Northwest Pump’s expanding petroleum platform,” added Mathews. “Their employees’ dedication, technical expertise, and strong reputation align with our long-term vision of being the most trusted partner for fueling and energy infrastructure solutions across the Western U.S.”

About Orange Coast Petroleum Equipment

Founded in 1988 and based in Orange, California, Orange Coast Petroleum Equipment provides comprehensive petroleum equipment sales, installation, and maintenance services to commercial and government clients. The company has built its reputation on technical excellence, customer service, and long-term partnerships within the fueling industry.

To learn more, please visit www.ocpetroleum.com

About Northwest Pump

Founded in 1959, Northwest Pump provides a wide range of distribution, service, and maintenance solutions to fueling and industrial customers across the Western United States. Today, the company’s 500+ employees serve thousands of customers from its growing network of 26 branch locations. Northwest Pump’s people-first culture and technical expertise have established it as a trusted partner for industrial, energy, and fueling infrastructure solutions.

To learn more, please visit www.nwpump.com