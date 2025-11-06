FOTRIC Launches TK6: True 384×288 Thermal Camera with Ceramic-Packaged Detector, Manual Focus, and 3.5” HD Display

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOTRIC today announced the launch of the TK6, a professional-grade handheld thermal camera starting at USD $699, dramatically lowering the entry barrier for true professional thermal imaging. Until now, cameras featuring 384×288 resolution, ceramic-packaged detectors, and manual focus lenses have typically sold for more than $2,000.

The FOTRIC TK6 sets a new benchmark in the affordable professional segment. It combines a true 384×288 infrared detector (110,592 real pixels) with ceramic sensor packaging, ensuring durability, accuracy, and reliability in demanding industrial environments. In the thermal imaging industry, 384×288 and above defines the professional class—below this range, most products rely on interpolated or algorithmic “up-res” methods that simulate higher resolution rather than capturing it.

At its core, the TK6 employs a 17 µm pixel-pitch detector, larger than the 12 µm sensors commonly used in budget models. The result is a stronger signal-to-noise ratio and sharper, higher-contrast thermal images, especially when detecting subtle temperature differences.

Because the TK6 captures real-time native-pixel imagery, it preserves clarity even when inspecting moving or transient targets. Many low-cost cameras depend on multi-frame super-resolution algorithms that combine sequential images; when either the user or the subject moves, those systems can blur or lose critical details. The TK6’s genuine pixel-by-pixel imaging eliminates that risk.

Equipped with a 3.5-inch high-definition display, the TK6 delivers clear visualization for field diagnostics. Its manual focus lens—a hallmark of professional imagers—enables users to achieve precise clarity across varying distances, ensuring accurate temperature readings whether the target is near or far. In contrast, “focus-free” entry-level cameras can only measure accurately at one fixed range.

Key Highlights

True 384×288 thermal resolution — professional benchmark for accuracy and detail

17 µm ceramic-packaged detector — higher sensitivity and proven reliability

Manual focus lens — professional-grade precision at any distance

3.5-inch HD display — vivid visualization for quick diagnostics

±2 °C / 2 % accuracy, ≥ 4 hr battery life, 720 g weight, IP54 protection





“The TK6 represents a major shift in professional accessibility,” said the Product Manager at FOTRIC USA. “Until now, a ceramic-sealed 384×288 manual-focus camera cost over $2,000. At $699, the TK6 makes true professional thermal imaging achievable for every technician.”

FOTRIC TK6 in Action — Versatile Applications Across Industries





Engineered for HVAC, electrical, mechanical, energy maintenance, and electronics professionals, the FOTRIC TK6 excels in applications such as PCB board inspection, component diagnostics, and precise thermal distribution, as well as traditional maintenance and troubleshooting tasks. It delivers real pixels, real focus, and real protection—bringing professional reliability to an unprecedented price point.

About FOTRIC

FOTRIC delivers advanced thermal and acoustic imaging solutions that enhance efficiency, safety, and reliability across industrial operations. From professional inspection tools like the TK6 Thermal Camera to acoustic innovations such as the TD2 Acoustic Camera, FOTRIC empowers industries with smart imaging technologies that drive predictive maintenance, automation, and safety compliance.

Learn more at fotric.com or contact us at info@fotric.com.

