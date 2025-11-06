Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size Skyrockets at 35.25% CAGR by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global computer vision in healthcare market size was valued at USD 2.45 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 49.26 billion by 2034, rising at a 35.25% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by AI and machine learning advancements for applications like medical imaging, diagnosis, and surgical robotics.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the global computer vision in healthcare market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.

By component, the hardware segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024.

By component, the software segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period.

By product type, the PC-based computer vision systems segment led the global market in 2024.

By product type, the smart camera-based computer vision systems segment will gain a significant share of the market over the studied period.

By application, the medical imaging & diagnostics segment registered its dominance over the global market in 2024.

By application, the surgeries segment is anticipated to show lucrative growth over the coming years.

By end-user, the healthcare providers segment held the largest share of the computer vision in healthcare market in 2024.

By end-user, the diagnostic centres segment is projected to expand notably in the market in the coming years.

Market Overview & Potential

Computer vision (CV) is a branch of artificial intelligence (AI) that focuses on understanding and interpreting images and video streams to support clinical decisions. It enables healthcare professionals to quickly diagnose diseases, provide personalised treatments, and track medication use. CV is employed in imaging techniques and symptom monitoring to transform healthcare. In addition to diagnosis and monitoring, CV can train medical staff to respond to emergencies. It also automates cell counting in cell culture procedures.

Key Metrics and Overview

Metric Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.45 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 49.26 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 35.25 % Leading Region North America Market Segmentation By Component, By Product Type, By Application, By End-User, By Region Top Key Players Artisight, Caregility Corporation, Google, LLC, IBM Corporation, Iterative Health, KARL STORZ, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, SenseTime, Viso.AI

What is the Growth Potential Responsible for the Computer Vision in Healthcare Market?

Key drivers for the computer vision in healthcare market include the increasing demand for early disease detection, the surge of medical imaging data that requires AI-powered analysis, and the integration of AI and machine learning into clinical workflows. Other drivers are the need to improve diagnostic accuracy and efficiency, reduce healthcare costs, enhance patient care, and the increasing adoption of AI technologies by healthcare providers.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Computer Vision in Healthcare Market?

AI-powered medical imaging and diagnostics: A major driver of growth is using AI with computer vision to enhance the accuracy and speed of medical image analysis, leading to earlier and more precise disease detection.

Surgical assistance and robotics: Computer vision is increasingly used in surgical procedures for enhanced visualisation and guidance, including the development of new tools like hands-free headsets for surgeons to view critical data during operations.

Real-time patient monitoring: The technology is being used to monitor patients in real-time, which can help improve outcomes and potentially reduce the need for more intensive interventions.

Software and services growth: The software segment is dominant, with a significant portion of the market, but services are forecast to grow at a faster rate as companies help integrate and maintain these complex systems.

Shift to edge and hybrid deployments: While on-premise solutions are currently dominant, edge and hybrid deployment models are expected to grow significantly as they offer more flexibility and real-time processing capabilities.



What Is the Growing Challenge in the Computer Vision in Healthcare Market?

Key challenges for computer vision in healthcare include high initial costs, data privacy and security concerns, and integration difficulties with existing systems. Other major hurdles are the need for vast amounts of high-quality, curated data for training, potential algorithmic bias, and a lack of transparency in how AI models make decisions. Implementing computer vision systems requires substantial initial investment in hardware, software, and training. Navigating the complex and strict regulatory landscape is another significant obstacle.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Computer Vision in Healthcare Market in 2024?

The North American computer vision in healthcare market is the largest globally, with projections showing significant growth in the market. This expansion is driven by the need for automation in diagnostics, the demand for enhanced image analysis for early disease detection, and favourable reimbursement policies for approved AI tools in the U.S.. Key players include major tech companies like NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Intel, which are developing and integrating solutions like deep learning and software to improve accuracy, efficiency, and patient outcomes.

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Computer Vision in Healthcare Market In 2024?

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific computer vision in healthcare market is experiencing strong growth, with forecasts predicting a high compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This expansion is driven by significant government investments in healthcare infrastructure, a large and ageing population with a rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing technological innovation in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, supporting the growth of the market.

Segmental Insights

By Component,

The hardware segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024. The hardware segment dominates the computer vision in healthcare market due to the growing deployment of imaging systems, sensors, and high-performance GPUs in hospitals and diagnostic labs. Advanced cameras and processors enable faster image capture and real-time analysis during surgeries and diagnostics. Continuous innovation in imaging hardware enhances accuracy and operational efficiency across healthcare facilities.

The software segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period. The software segment is expanding rapidly, driven by AI and deep learning integration for medical imaging interpretation. Algorithms assist in early disease detection, anomaly identification, and workflow automation. Cloud-based analytics platforms and machine learning frameworks are increasingly adopted by hospitals and diagnostic centres to enhance diagnostic precision and optimise image processing capabilities.

By Product Type,

The PC-based computer vision systems segment led the global market in 2024. PC-based computer vision systems are widely used in radiology, pathology, and diagnostic imaging centres. Their flexibility in integrating multiple imaging modalities and AI-driven diagnostic tools enables comprehensive analysis. These systems remain preferred for large-scale hospitals and research settings where complex image processing and data storage capabilities are essential for clinical decision-making.

The smart camera-based computer vision systems segment will gain a significant share of the market over the studied period. Smart camera-based systems are gaining traction for point-of-care and real-time surgical applications. These compact, embedded solutions combine hardware and software, allowing faster image processing without relying on external computing units. They support minimally invasive surgeries, patient monitoring, and automated diagnostics, offering portability and cost-efficiency for smaller healthcare setups.

By Application,

The medical imaging & diagnostics segment registered its dominance over the global market in 2024. Medical imaging and diagnostics constitute the largest application area, fueled by the rising adoption of AI-enabled image analysis in radiology and pathology. Computer vision improves accuracy in detecting tumours, fractures, and cardiovascular anomalies. Its integration with CT, MRI, and X-ray systems enhances diagnostic speed and reduces human error in image interpretation.

The surgeries segment is anticipated to show lucrative growth over the coming years. The surgical segment is witnessing rapid growth with the increasing use of computer vision in robotic and image-guided surgeries. Real-time visualisation, motion tracking, and tissue recognition capabilities improve surgical precision and patient safety. Surgeons rely on AI-powered vision systems for navigation assistance, reducing complications and enabling minimally invasive procedures.

By End-User,

The healthcare providers segment held the largest share of the computer vision in healthcare market in 2024. Hospitals and clinics form the primary end users, utilising computer vision for diagnostics, robotic surgery assistance, and workflow automation. Integration with EHR systems enhances patient management and image-based decision-making. The segment’s growth is supported by rising investments in digital healthcare infrastructure and AI-driven imaging platforms across developed and emerging economies.

The diagnostic centres segment is projected to expand notably in the market in the coming years. Diagnostic centres increasingly adopt computer vision solutions for faster image interpretation and reduced turnaround time. Automation in image screening, classification, and report generation enhances operational productivity. Cloud-based imaging systems enable remote diagnostics and telemedicine integration, making computer vision essential for modern diagnostic laboratories focused on accuracy and efficiency.

Recent Developments

In May 2024, researchers from the University of Auckland demonstrated that computer vision can identify abnormalities during operations and unburden overloaded hospitals by enhancing the monitoring of patients to help them recover at home.

In April 2024, Caregility Corporation announced the launch of iObserver to continuously observe patients who are at risk of self-harm or falls. iObserver uses computer vision technology to analyse visual information, detect fall risks, and alert caregivers. The new platform allows AI technology to run entirely on telehealth edge devices in the patient room.

Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Key Players List

Artisight

Caregility Corporation

Google, LLC

IBM Corporation

Iterative Health

KARL STORZ

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

SenseTime

Viso.AI

Segments Covered in The Report

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services



By Product Type

PC-based Computer Vision Systems

Smart Camera-based Computer Vision Systems

By Application

Medical Imaging & Diagnostics

Surgeries

Patient Management & Research

Others

By End-User

Healthcare Providers

Diagnostic Centres

Academic Research Institutes

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

