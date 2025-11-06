ENDVR Energy Launches with New Name, Branding, and Website to Power Ontario’s Sustainable Energy Future

MILTON, Ontario, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENDVR Energy, a subsidiary of Milton Hydro Holdings Inc., is proud to announce its official launch under its new name and branding, alongside the unveiling of its website at www.endvrenergy.com. This rebranding marks a strategic evolution of the company’s mission to lead in innovative utility and renewable energy solutions across Ontario.

ENDVR Energy specializes in providing comprehensive utility services and renewable energy generation solutions tailored for utilities, infrastructure owners, and local businesses. The company offers a broad portfolio of services, including utility protection, design, construction, operations, and maintenance, alongside advanced energy generation, storage systems, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

“At ENDVR Energy, we are committed to powering innovation and energizing the future through sustainable, cost-effective, and forward-thinking solutions,” said Jason Edwards, Vice President, Energy Services and Generation. “As Ontario moves towards the electrification of everything, strong leadership in sustainable energy is critical. Our goal is to help utilities and local businesses navigate this transformation confidently, driving real progress toward a cleaner, more resilient energy system.”

Key Services Include:

Utility Services: ENDVR Energy delivers precision utility locates, smart metering installations, audit-ready distribution asset inspections, and damage prevention services, ensuring infrastructure safety and operational reliability.

Renewable Generation Services: Providing support for the development and implementation of energy generation and storage projects, deploying solar, battery storage, EV charging and fleet expansion, thermal systems, and combined heat and power technologies that help clients meet their sustainability and net-zero targets.

With decades of collective experience and partnerships with leading technology providers, ENDVR Energy combines deep industry expertise with innovative tools such as GPS mapping, ground penetrating radar, and smart grid technologies to deliver superior performance and customer satisfaction.

ENDVR Energy’s launch reflects its broader vision of fostering collaboration, transparency, and sustainability in the energy sector. As part of the Milton Hydro Holdings Inc. family, ENDVR Energy operates with a strong foundation of safety, innovation, and community commitment.

About ENDVR Energy:

ENDVR Energy, a subsidiary of Milton Hydro Holdings Inc., is dedicated to delivering innovative, end-to-end solutions that drive sustainability and efficiency across the energy sector. Serving local distribution companies and their partners, we provide comprehensive services spanning design, engineering, construction, installation, inspections, and field services.

From smart meter deployment, utility locates, and EV accessibility to clean energy generation and infrastructure upgrades, our collaborative leadership and commitment to innovation empowers our customers and communities to achieve a sustainable, electrified future. Backed by the experience and expertise of our sister company, Milton Hydro Distribution Inc., we are a trusted partner in advancing reliable and efficient energy solutions.

