Europe Dairy Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis Report 2025-2034: Key Opportunities in Health-conscious Snacking, Functional Nutrition, Ethical Practices, and Regional Specialties

The Europe dairy market is driven by health trends, demand for functional and personalized products, and sustainability.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Dairy Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis Report - Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe dairy market, valued at USD 169.38 billion in 2024, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 1.40%, reaching USD 194.64 billion by 2034. Key drivers include rising health concerns, population growth, and favorable conditions for dairy farming. Europe contributes approximately 22% to global milk production.

Key Trends and Developments

Health consciousness is fueling demand for dairy products with nutritional benefits. Trends such as healthy snacking and the desire for functional, personalized dairy products bolster market growth. Sustainability is increasingly prioritized across the industry.

Recent Developments

  • November 2024: Arla Foods expanded its yogurt range with new products, including protein-rich and vitamin D-enriched options.
  • September 2024: Muller Yogurt & Desserts, in partnership with Myprotein, launched a range targeting the chilled yogurt and protein-rich dessert segment.
  • May 2024: Arla Foods signed with Mondelez International to produce and distribute Milka chocolate milk in select regions.
  • September 2023: Empire Bespoke Foods introduced Cacaolat, a Spanish flavored milk brand, in the UK.

Market Dynamics

Health-conscious European consumers prefer dairy products with claims such as organic and protein-rich. The trend of healthy snacking increases demand for convenient and nutritious options like probiotic yogurts and cheese sticks. Functional dairy products addressing health issues are also in high demand. Sustainability efforts include precision agriculture and renewable energy integration.

Market Segmentation

  • Product Types: Fluid Milk, Cream, Butter, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Cream, etc.
  • Regions: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands.

Western Europe shows strong growth prospects, with Germany leading the region. The Netherlands is a major cheese producer. Southern Europe benefits from a favorable climate, while Eastern regions face local production limitations. Despite challenges like declining milk prices and EU quotas, the market remains robust.

Leading Industry Players

  • Danone S.A.: A major player with 2023 sales of EUR 27.6 billion, offering a wide range of dairy products.
  • Groupe Lactalis S.A.: Global leader with revenues of EUR 28.3 billion in 2022, known for diverse dairy offerings.
  • Arla Foods amba: A cooperative with a global reach, known for brands like Arla and Lurpak.
  • Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.: Operating in 29 countries, it meets varied consumer nutritional needs.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages145
Forecast Period2025 - 2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$169.38 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034$194.64 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate1.4%
Regions CoveredEurope



Key Topics Covered:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights
  3. Economic Summary
  4. Country Risk Profiles
  5. Global Dairy Market Overview
  6. Europe Raw Milk Market Overview
  7. Europe Dairy Market Analysis
  8. Regional Analysis
  9. Market Dynamics
  10. Value Chain Analysis
  11. Trade Data Analysis
  12. Competitive Landscape

Companies Featured

  • Nestle S.A.
  • Danone S.A.
  • Groupe Lactalis S.A.
  • Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.
  • Arla Foods amba
  • Unilever PLC
  • DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH
  • Sodiaal International SA.
  • Savencia S.A.
  • Muller Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3cuqg7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                European Dairy Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Dairy Ingredient
                            
                            
                                Dairy Products
                            
                            
                                Kefir
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading