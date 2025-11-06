Europe Dairy Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis Report 2025-2034: Key Opportunities in Health-conscious Snacking, Functional Nutrition, Ethical Practices, and Regional Specialties

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Dairy Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis Report - Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Europe dairy market, valued at USD 169.38 billion in 2024, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 1.40%, reaching USD 194.64 billion by 2034. Key drivers include rising health concerns, population growth, and favorable conditions for dairy farming. Europe contributes approximately 22% to global milk production.

Key Trends and Developments

Health consciousness is fueling demand for dairy products with nutritional benefits. Trends such as healthy snacking and the desire for functional, personalized dairy products bolster market growth. Sustainability is increasingly prioritized across the industry.

Recent Developments

September 2024: Muller Yogurt & Desserts, in partnership with Myprotein, launched a range targeting the chilled yogurt and protein-rich dessert segment.

May 2024: Arla Foods signed with Mondelez International to produce and distribute Milka chocolate milk in select regions.

September 2023: Empire Bespoke Foods introduced Cacaolat, a Spanish flavored milk brand, in the UK.

Market Dynamics

Health-conscious European consumers prefer dairy products with claims such as organic and protein-rich. The trend of healthy snacking increases demand for convenient and nutritious options like probiotic yogurts and cheese sticks. Functional dairy products addressing health issues are also in high demand. Sustainability efforts include precision agriculture and renewable energy integration.

Market Segmentation

Product Types: Fluid Milk, Cream, Butter, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Cream, etc.

Regions: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands.

Western Europe shows strong growth prospects, with Germany leading the region. The Netherlands is a major cheese producer. Southern Europe benefits from a favorable climate, while Eastern regions face local production limitations. Despite challenges like declining milk prices and EU quotas, the market remains robust.

Leading Industry Players

Danone S.A.: A major player with 2023 sales of EUR 27.6 billion, offering a wide range of dairy products.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $169.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $194.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.4% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights Economic Summary Country Risk Profiles Global Dairy Market Overview Europe Raw Milk Market Overview Europe Dairy Market Analysis Regional Analysis Market Dynamics Value Chain Analysis Trade Data Analysis Competitive Landscape

