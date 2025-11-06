Socks Market Report: Global Fashion Trends & Growth Forecast 2025-2033

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Socks Market - Fashion Trends & Forecast 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Socks Market is anticipated to be worth US$ 84.91 billion by 2033, up from US$ 49.33 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.22% between 2025 and 2033. The reasons are surging demand for fashionable, athletic, and health-driven socks, as well as increasing disposable income, online shopping expansion, and technology innovation in fabric and sustainable manufacturing.
Growth Drivers for the Global Socks Market
Increased Fashion and Athleisure Wear Demand
The worldwide trend towards athleisure and casual fashion is playing a major role in propelling the socks industry. Socks are perceived by consumers today as a fashion item, rather than as a minimum necessity. Branded, high-vibrancy colors, and patterns are gaining widespread popularity. Also, the combination of fashionable socks with sneakers, even in semiformal settings, is popular across the globe, particularly among the youth. This trend for stylish, functional socks is fueling both volume and value globally.
Mar. 2025, America's No. 1 basic apparel brand, Hanes, is making "Moves"- literally! Meet Hanes Moves, a revolutionary new collection created for movement, versatility, and comfort you can live in all day long. Hanes Moves is the brand's first-ever cross-category push in the world of athleisure, with an expansive offering of athletic-inspired innerwear and apparel for men, women, and kids.
Growing Health and Wellness Awareness
With increasing awareness towards foot health, consumers are opting for therapeutic socks such as compression socks, diabetic socks, and sweat-wicking sports versions. These items provide greater comfort, boost circulation, and eliminate foot issues. The well-being-conscious population, particularly among aging groups in the developed nations, is driving the demand for functional and medical-grade socks.
Jan 11, 2022, The LYCRA Company, a worldwide leader in the creation of innovative fibre and technology solutions for the apparel market, introduces its much-awaited legwear trends forecast for AW22/23. Due to the ongoing pandemic impacts, this season the legwear segment places its accent on self-empowerment and innovation, ushering in light and freedom into the latest collections.
E-Commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Growth
The socks market has been transformed by online shopping. D2C brands and e-commerce platforms provide more access to variety, convenient personalization, subscription models, and convenience. Customer reviews, fast delivery, and influencer marketing have facilitated global reach for smaller and innovative sock brands, thereby boosting competition and market penetration.
February 2025, Premium sock brand The Sock Street has ventured into the Indian quick commerce sector in collaboration with committed platform Blinkit. The tie up has The Sock Street providing its men's and women's socks for delivery within minutes to customers of select metro areas.
Challenges in the Global Socks Market
Harsh Market Competition and Price Sensitivity
The market for socks is very fragmented with a large number of players at all levels of pricing. Developing countries, especially in Asia, have low-cost producers who add to intense competition on prices. Firms consequently find themselves under pressure to cut prices while ensuring quality, which negatively affects margins. Differentiation by brands is increasingly becoming tougher in this kind of saturated environment.
Sustainability and Raw Material Sourcing Issues
Consumers are looking for environmentally friendly and sustainably sourced socks. Sourcing organic cotton, bamboo, and recycled fibers tends to be more expensive and short supply, though. Even more, manufacturers have to spend money on environmentally friendly production methods, like water-efficient dye processes and reusable packaging. Doing this and not increasing prices is a big challenge for most brands.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2024-2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$49.33 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$84.91 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Global Socks Market
5.1 Historical Market Trends
5.2 Market Forecast
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Product
6.2 By Material
6.3 By Application
6.4 By Distribution Channel
6.5 By Countries
7. Product
7.1 Casual
7.2 Formal
7.3 Athletic
7.4 Others
8. Material
8.1 Nylon
8.2 Cotton
8.3 Polyester
8.4 Wool
8.5 Waterproof Breathable Membrane
8.6 Others
9. Application
9.1 Men
9.2 Women
9.3 Children
10. Distribution Channel
10.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
10.2 Convenience Stores
10.3 Online Stores
10.4 Others
11. Countries
11.1 North America
11.2 Europe
11.3 Asia-Pacific
11.4 Latin America
11.5 Middle East & Africa
12. Value Chain Analysis
13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.3 Degree of Competition
13.4 Threat of New Entrants
13.5 Threat of Substitutes
14. SWOT Analysis
14.1 Strength
14.2 Weakness
14.3 Opportunity
14.4 Threats
15. Pricing Benchmark Analysis
16. Key Players Analysis
16.1 Adidas AG
16.2 ASICS Corporation
16.3 Drymax Technologies Inc.
16.4 Hanesbrands Inc.
16.5 Implus Footcare LLC
16.6 Nike Inc.
16.7 Puma SE
16.8 Renfro Brands
16.9 Thorlo
16.10 Under Armour Inc.
