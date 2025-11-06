Europe Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market Report 2025-2034, Competitive Analysis of Adolf Wurth, Airgas, WESCO, Sonepar, and W.W. Grainger

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Maintenance, Repair, and Operations Market Size - Outlook Report, Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) industry is estimated at around USD 126.18 Billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.70% during the forecast period 2025-2034, reaching a value of USD 149.35 Billion by 2034.







Germany to be a Significant Regional Market for Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO)



Germany is expected to continue its lead throughout the forecast period of the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) market. Automotive, metal, coal, machine tools, optical, textile, plastic goods, chemicals, electrical equipment, ships, high precision equipment, and pharmaceuticals are the industries that contribute to the country's economic growth. The MRO market has benefitted from the introduction of cutting-edge technologies across the country's prospective sectors. Players in the country are concentrating on producing energy-efficient building envelopes, which opens up more chances for market expansion. Chemical industries have chosen these areas because of the availability of hydroelectricity and the presence of coal mines in the country.



Over the forecast period, the food and beverage industry is expected to increase at a high rate. Growing international demand for speciality foods including pasta and bread items is expected to boost market growth. The MRO industry is expected to benefit from increased production of food items and packaged food.



Europe Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO): Market Segmentation



Maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) is defined as a variety of investments made by businesses to improve the efficiency of their operations and production processes. MRO can also be defined as the collection of operations and activities involved with the upkeep of a plant or facility, which can include the physical maintenance of a building's structure, the facility's operating systems, and the equipment required to perform various functions in the facility.

Growing Demand in Manufacturing and Industrial Activities Boosting the Market Growth



The Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) market is predicted to develop in response to rising demand for repair, maintenance, and service operations in manufacturing and industrial activities, particularly in Germany and Finland. The commercial availability of MRO products and a skilled workforce for services has opened up a lot of opportunities for Europe's industrial and manufacturing sectors to grow. The sales of the major players in the European economy have also improved as a result of this. In Germany, Italy, and France, rising industrial output is likely to boost MRO operations.

Several European businesses have implemented integrated service ideas to improve service and equipment quality in essential operations. This approach also aids industry in lowering repair and maintenance costs. Over the next few years, this trend is expected to propel the MRO distribution industry in Europe. The MRO distribution industry in Europe has also been considerably impacted by the emergence of e-commerce platforms. Over the forecast period, rising demand for durable and sophisticated bearings is expected to propel the market forward.



Key Industry Players in the Europe Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market



The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the Europe maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) market, covering their competitive landscape, capacity, and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, and investments, expansions of capacity, and plant turnarounds:

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 123 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $126.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $149.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.7% Regions Covered Europe



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Countries

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Europe Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Europe Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Europe Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Europe Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market by Provider

5.4.1 OEM

5.4.2 Aftermarket

5.5 Europe Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market by End Use

5.5.1 Manufacturing

5.5.2 Construction

5.5.3 Electrical

5.5.4 Facility

5.5.5 Mining

5.5.6 Aerospace and Defence

5.5.7 Automotive

5.5.8 Food and Beverages

5.5.9 Pharmaceuticals

5.5.10 Chemicals

5.5.11 Oil and Gas

5.5.12 Others

5.6 Europe Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market by Country

5.6.1 United Kingdom

5.6.2 Germany

5.6.3 Italy

5.6.4 France

5.6.5 Others

