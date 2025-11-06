Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Industry Report 2025-2034: Competition Intensifies as Infrastructure, Tourism, and Oil & Gas Projects Surge, Led by Volvo, Caterpillar, and Sumitomo

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia construction equipment market size attained a value of USD 1.46 Billion in 2024. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.30% between 2025 and 2034 to reach a value of almost USD 2.22 Billion by 2034.



Construction equipment encompasses machinery, tools, and apparatus intended for utilisation in construction tasks. This category includes excavators, cranes, loaders, and dump trucks, among other devices, which carry out various construction functions such as excavation, digging, levelling, and hauling.



Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative is geared towards facilitating access to affordable housing for underserved communities. Consequently, the demand for construction equipment in Saudi Arabia is bolstered by a growing emphasis on improving the efficiency, productivity, and cost-effectiveness of residential construction endeavours. According to a sector analysis conducted by the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs (MOMRA), 138,114 companies are operating within the construction sector which is boosting the construction equipment market in Saudi Arabia.



Key Trends and Developments



The Saudi Arabia construction equipment market growth is enhanced by infrastructure development, cutting-edge equipment and automated machinery, and rising investment in the mining sector.



Infrastructure development



Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, including the National Transformation Program, aims to enhance infrastructure and foster a conducive environment for all sectors- public, private, and non-profit, elevating demand for construction equipment. In 2023, the nation ranked 34th in the infrastructure field in the Global Competitiveness Report.



Cutting-edge equipment and automated machinery



Advanced equipment and automated machinery, coupled with technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), are increasingly being embraced. These innovations enable real-time data collection, minimise downtime, cut operational expenses, and enhance construction efficiency, propelling the Saudi Arabia construction equipment market growth.



Rising investment in the mining sector



Heightened investment in the mining sector aims to excavate metals and minerals, projecting a sector GDP impact of USD 47 billion and the creation of 219,000 jobs. Additionally, it will develop remote regions, generating 40,000 jobs by 2030, according to the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resource, consequently increasing the utilisation of construction equipment.



Technological advancement



Innovations such as telematics, automation, robotics, and advanced vision systems are poised to augment construction machinery capabilities and enhance operational efficiency, potentially driving demand for construction equipment in the forecast period.



Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Market Trends



Infrastructure development involves various commercial and residential projects such as constructing complexes, offices, and societies, alongside expanding airports, roads, and ports. This development is fuelled by rapid urbanisation, prompting increased government spending on infrastructure for dams, bridges, metro stations, and more. Such activities are vital for enhancing connectivity and fostering sustainable growth, consequently driving up demand for construction equipment.



Moreover, there has been significant growth in the tourism sector, marked by considerable infrastructure construction in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Jeddah to cater to the increasing influx of tourists, boosting the construction equipment market in Saudi Arabia.

Competitive Landscape



The competitiveness in Saudi Arabia construction equipment market arises from growing tourism, technological advancement, infrastructure development, and the growing oil and gas sector.



AB Volvo



AB Volvo was established in 1927 and headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and is a multinational producer of construction machinery. Additionally, the company manufactures a variety of vehicles, including buses, trucks, as well as industrial and marine engines, among other products.



Caterpillar Inc



Caterpillar Inc. was founded in 1925 and is a construction equipment corporation headquartered in Texas, USA. The company's range of offerings encompasses engines, excavators, dozers, backhoe loaders, generators, and various other products.



Sumitomo Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.



Sumitomo Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. Was established in 1968 and is headquartered in China. The company specializes in the development and production of hydraulic excavators, road paving machines, and road rollers.



Other key players in the Saudi Arabia construction equipment market report include CNH Industrial N.V., Komatsu Middle East, Doosan Corporation, Manitowoc Company Inc., Kobelco Construction Machinery Co, Ltd, and Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd., among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Middle East and Africa Construction Equipment Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Equipment Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Middle East and Africa Construction Equipment Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Middle East and Africa Construction Equipment Market Share by Country

5.4.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.2 United Arab Emirates

5.4.3 Nigeria

5.4.4 South Africa



6 Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Market Forecast (2025-2034)



7 Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Market by Machinery Type

7.1 Earth Moving Machinery

7.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.1.3 Breakup by Type

7.1.3.1 Excavators

7.1.3.2 Loaders

7.1.3.3 Dump Trucks

7.1.3.4 Moto Graders

7.1.3.5 Dozers

7.2 Material Handling Machinery

7.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.2.3 Breakup by Type

7.2.3.1 Cranes

7.2.3.2 Forklifts

7.2.3.3 Telescopic Handlers

7.3 Concrete and Road Construction Machinery

7.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.3.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.3.3 Breakup by Type

7.3.3.1 Concrete Mixer and Pavers

7.3.3.2 Construction Pumps

7.3.3.3 Others



8 Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Market by Propulsion Type

8.1 ICE

8.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

8.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

8.2 Electric

8.3 CNG/LNG



9 Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Market by End-Use

9.1 Oil and Gas

9.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

9.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

9.2 Construction and Infrastructure

9.3 Manufacturing

9.4 Mining

9.5 Others



10 Market Dynamics

10.1 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.3 Key Indicators for Demand

10.4 Key Indicators for Price



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Supplier Selection

11.2 Key Global Players

11.3 Key Regional Players

11.4 Key Player Strategies

11.5 Company Profiles

AB Volvo

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Komatsu Ltd.

Doosan Corporation

Manitowoc Company Inc.

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd

