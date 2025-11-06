BEYOND MEAT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Beyond Meat, Inc. on Behalf of Beyond Meat Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Beyond Meat (BYND) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Beyond Meat, Inc. ("Beyond Meat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BYND) on behalf of Beyond Meat stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Beyond Meat has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On October 24, 2025, Beyond Meat announced that it “expects to record a non-cash impairment charge for the three months ended September 27, 2025, related to certain of its long-lived assets,” which it “expected to be material.” On this news, the price of Beyond Meat stock dropped roughly 23%, from $2.84 per share on October 23, 2025 to $2.185 per share on October 24, 2025.



Then, on November 3, 2025, the company delayed its earnings announcement for 3Q 25 as it needed more time to complete the impairment review. This news caused Beyond Meat stock to decline substantially during the trading day on November 3, 2025.



