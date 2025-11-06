Saudi Arabia Silica Sand Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Boosted by Supply Reliability, Processing Quality, and Regional Expansion, Led by Muadinoon, ASAMCO, Delmon, and Al-Rasheed

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Silica Sand Market Growth Analysis - Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia silica sand market attained a volume of 712.95 KMT in 2024. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.30% during 2025-2034. The growth of the construction, glass, and foundry industries is aiding the market to attain a volume of 1313.38 KMT by 2034.







Silica sand contains 95% SiO2 and less than 0.6% iron oxide. Its high melting point, exceptional chemical stability, and low thermal expansion make it an ideal material for high-quality glass production. In November 2023, Zoujaj Glass received approval from its board of directors to set up a sixth line for glass container production at its facility in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The facility is projected to increase the plant's annual capacity by approximately 25,000 MT.

The demand for high quality casting metal is gaining popularity due to the expansion of industrial sectors. As per 2024 data, Saudi Arabia is home to 19 Foundries, a 5.56% increase from 2023. The top three states with the most Foundries are Riyadh, Eastern Province, and Makkah Region. In the oil and gas market, silica sand is used as a proppant in hydraulic fracturing to increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil. In July 2024, Aramco awarded USD 25 billion in contracts to expand upstream unconventional gas production, targeting a 60% increase in Saudi Arabia's gas output from 2021 levels.



The increased solar energy generation supports the growth of the market



Solar energy is absorbed and stored by silica sand, which serves as a heat transfer fluid in concentrated solar power (CSP) plants. During 2022-early 2024, Saudi Arabia added about 2.1 gigawatts (GW) of renewable power capacity, a 300% increase from the 700 megawatts (MW) added between 2012 and 2022. The Renewable Energy Project Development Office (Repdo) of Saudi Arabia has laid out plans to develop 58.7GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. Additionally, the renowned NEOM project is estimated to require between 20 and 40 GW of solar and wind power capacity to meet its energy requirements when it becomes operational in 2025, significantly supporting the Saudi Arabia silica sand market expansion.



Expanding oil and gas sector offers an opportunity for the Saudi Arabia silica sand market



Silica sand enhances oil and gas flow in hydraulic fracturing. Saudi Arabia is developing its unconventional gas reserves using advanced extraction methods. As per 2024 report, Jafurah gas field in Riyadh is positioned as the Middle East's largest shale gas field with 229 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves. Additionally, it is the largest potential shale gas development, outside the USA.



The growth in the construction sector aids the demand for silica sand



The physical properties of silica sand, such as its high strength, low absorption rate, and thermal resistance, make it a crucial material in the construction sector. As per the Saudi Arabia silica sand market report, the construction market in Saudi Arabia has emerged as a leader in the Middle East and North Africa with a projected value of USD 70.33 billion in 2024, driven by Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 National Development Plan.



Rising desalination activities supporting market growth



Silica sand is chemically inert, ensuring it does not react with the chemicals used in water treatment processes. This characteristic prevents the introduction of undesirable substances into the water supply, thereby maintaining the quality and safety of the treated water. Saudi Arabia is actively enhancing and expanding its desalination infrastructure to address the increasing water demand, given the Kingdom's limited natural water resources, supporting the Saudi Arabia silica sand market development.

In August 2023, Saudi Arabia's National Water Co (NWC) revealed its infrastructure plan, launching work on 12 major desalination projects valued at more than USD 1.3 billion across areas including Dammam, Al Khobar, Jubail, Al Ahsa, and Qatif. Additionally, according to the Saudi Water Authority (SWA), the country's total desalinated water capacity will reach 13.3 million cubic meters per day by the end of 2024.



Silica sand plays a crucial role in the production of automobile components, such as tires and brake pads. In the production of tires, it is used as a filler material and reinforcing agent. Silica sand enhances the grip, fuel efficiency, and overall performance of tires, which is especially essential in wet and slippery conditions.



As per the Saudi Arabia silica sand market analysis, in automotive paint formulation, silica sand is often used as a filler material and performance-enhancing additive. Their inclusion improves the scratch resistance and durability of paints. Silica sand's versatility makes it an indispensable material in improving the overall performance of modern vehicles. By 2030, Saudi Arabian government aims to have 3-4 OEMs producing over 400,000 passenger vehicles. Further, by 2030, the automotive industry in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow at a rate of 12%, driven by the country's Vision 2030 program and its ambitious goals for clean mobility and autonomous mobility.



Silica sand is used in a diverse range of applications for water filtration, including potable and wastewater treatment, sewage treatment plants, swimming and leisure, brewing, paper processing, chemical processes, and power generation. This is significantly increasing the Saudi Arabia silica sand market share.



A key concern associated with silica mining is the generation of fine silica dust, referred to as respirable crystalline silica (RCS). During the processes of crushing, grinding, and handling silica ore, RCS particles are released into the air, posing an inhalation risk to workers and nearby communities.

Prolonged exposure to RCS can lead to severe respiratory conditions, including silicosis, lung cancer, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Furthermore, silica sand mining can lead to environmental degradation, air pollution, water contamination, and socio-economic disruptions, hampering the Saudi Arabia silica sand market.



The key players in Saudi Arabia silica sand market are focused on improving the reliability of supply, price, customer relationships, processing quality, and product performance and characteristic. The development of the sector, support from the government, and market conditions all affect the rise of major market participants. Therefore, the vendors are concentrating on improving services and growing regionally.



Muadinoon Mining Company



Founded in 2007, MUADINOON is a progressive corporation involved in the mining and sale of minerals and raw material to a wide range of industries. Contributing in the Saudi economy, Muadinoon is one the country important suppliers of minerals such as industrial silica and iron.



Al Salam Al Ma'asi Co. (ASAMCO)



Al Salam Al Ma'asi Co. (ASAMCO), a member of the Almarbaie Group, is a leader in mining and construction services. The company excels in surface mining across diverse terrains, managing its own mines and offering contract mining solutions.



Delmon Group



Delmon Group, Saudi Arabia, is a multifaceted conglomerate specializing in manufacturing, engineering, trading, and marketing. The group offers a diverse range of services, including oil and gas supplies, chemical production, gasket manufacturing, and transportation. With extensive experience in both local and international mega projects, Delmon Group is a trusted partner in the industry.



Al-Rasheed Co.



Al-Rasheed Silica Plant is a leading manufacturer of silica sand, silica flour, and frac sand in the Middle East. Founded in 2000, Al-Rasheed Silica Plant's operations cater to both local markets and international exports, highlighting its extensive demographic reach.



Other key players in the Saudi Arabia silica sand market are Al-Zahid Industrial and Mining Group, Adwan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd, ad BMS Factories (Gharbalah industrial company) among others.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value in 2025 712.95 KMT Forecasted Market Value by 2034 1313.38 KMT Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

