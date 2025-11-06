Ensurge Micropower ASA – Contemplated private placement

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Oslo, Norway, 6 November 2025

Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge" or the "Company") has engaged Arctic Securities AS and DNB Carnegie, a part of DNB Bank ASA, (the "Managers") to advise on and effect a contemplated private placement of new shares in the Company (the "Offer Shares") to raise gross proceeds of up to NOK 100 million (the "Private Placement").

The Private Placement will be divided into two tranches with one tranche consisting of 83,678,032 Offer Shares, equal to the number of shares that may be issued pursuant to the 10% authorization to issue new shares (the “Board Authorization”) granted to the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) by the Company’s extraordinary general meeting on 8 August 2025 (“Tranche 1”), and a second tranche with the number of Offer Shares which results in a total transaction that equals the final offer size (“Tranche 2”), which will be issued by an extraordinary general meeting to be summoned shortly after notification of allocation (conditional allocation for Tranche 2) in the Private Placement, and held on or about 1 December 2025 (the "EGM").

The price per Offer Share in the Private Placement to be denominated in NOK (the "Offer Price") and the final number of Offer Shares to be issued will be determined by the Board, in consultation with the Managers, on the basis of an accelerated bookbuilding process commencing after the close of trading on Euronext Oslo Børs today.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used (i) to expand the team in order to develop the product in partnership with paying customers, drive manufacturing and operational robustness for high-quality product launch into high-volume applications, and build external relationships with paying customers and other third parties, (ii) to upgrade certain capital equipment, including material handling and manufacturing processes, for high-quality repeatable manufacturing, and (iii) for general corporate purpose to attract higher volume external suppliers and maintain negotiating leverage vis-à-vis external third parties.

Indications:

The following investors and primary insiders (and closely associated companies) of the Company (jointly, the “Indicated Investors”) have indicated interest to apply for, and will be allocated, Offer Shares at the Offer Price:

Shauna McIntyre, the Company’s CEO, currently owning no shares and votes for USD 10,000

Lars Eikeland, the Company’s CFO, currently owning approximately 0.56% of the Company’s shares and votes, for EUR 100,000

Alexander Munch-Thore, the Chairperson of the Board, currently owning no shares and votes, for 1 million shares

• Nina Riibe, Board member, currently owning no shares and votes, for 100,000 shares

Coretech AS (closely associated with Thomas Ramm, Board member, currently owning approximately 0.40% of the Company’s shares and votes), for NOK 3 million



The indications of interest is sufficient to cover the full Private Placement.

Bookbuilding period:

The bookbuilding period for the Private Placement will commence today, on 6 November 2025 at 16:30 hours (CET) and is expected to close no later than 7 November 2025 at 08:00 hours (CET) (the "Bookbuilding Period"). The Company, in consultation with the Managers, reserves the right to at any time and in its sole discretion resolve to close or extend the Bookbuilding Period or to cancel the Private Placement in its entirety without further notice. If the Bookbuilding Period is shortened or extended, any other dates referred to herein may be amended accordingly.

Allocation and settlement:

The Offer Shares in Tranche 1 will be tradable from notification of allocation on 7 November 2025 and the Offer Shares in Tranche 2 will be tradable from the EGM approval, pursuant to the Share Lending Agreement (as defined below) and subject to delivery-versus-payment (as further described below). The date for settlement of Tranche 1 of the Private Placement is expected to be on or about 11 November 2025 (T+2). The date for settlement of Tranche 2 of the Private Placement is expected to be on or about 3 December 2025. The settlement date for both tranches are subject to any shortening or extensions of the Bookbuilding Period, and satisfaction of the Conditions (as described below).

The final number of Offer Shares will be determined at the end of the Bookbuilding Period, and the final allocation will be made at the sole discretion of the Company’s the Board after consulting with the Managers. The allocation will be based on criteria such as (but not limited to), indications of interest, existing ownership in the Company, price leadership, timeliness of the application, relative order size, sector knowledge, investment history, perceived investor quality and investment horizon. The Board may, at its sole discretion, reject and/or reduce any applications. There is no guarantee that any potential investor will be allocated Offer Shares in the Private Placement other than the Indicated Investors.

Delivery-versus-payment ("DVP") settlement will be facilitated with existing and unencumbered shares in the Company that are already admitted to trading on Euronext Oslo Børs pursuant to a share lending agreement expected to be entered into between the Company, the Managers and Mirabella Financial Services LLP, on behalf of Svelland Global Trading Master Fund and certain other accounts (together, “Svelland”) (the "Share Lending Agreement"). The share loans will be settled with new shares in the Company to be resolved issued by the Board pursuant to the Board Authorization (Tranche 1) and the EGM (Tranche 2). Listing of Offer Shares in excess of 17,964,329 Offer Shares requires publication of a listing prospectus (the “Prospectus”) as approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway. Such excess shares will be redelivered to the lender(s) under the Share Lending Agreement on a separate ISIN, and will only become tradeable on Euronext Oslo Børs once the Prospectus has been approved and published, which is expected on or about 2 December 2025.

The completion of Trance 1 is subject to (i) a resolution by the Board to issue the Offer Shares in Tranche 1 pursuant to the Board Authorization, as well as (ii) the Share Lending Agreement being in full force and effect (the "Tranche 1 Conditions"). Completion of Tranche 2 is subject to (i) completion of Tranche 1, (ii) a resolution by the EGM to issue the Offer Shares pertaining to Tranche 2, and (iii) the Share Lending Agreement being in full force and effect (the “Tranche 2 Conditions”). Further to this, the completion of both Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 in the Private Placement is subject to the Board resolving to consummate the Private Placement and allocate the Offer Shares (the Tranche 1 Conditions and the Tranche 2 Conditions, jointly the "Conditions").

Up until notice of allocation, the Private Placement may be cancelled by the Company and the Managers, in their sole discretion for any reason. Neither the Managers nor the Company will be liable for any losses if the Private Placement is cancelled, irrespective of the reason for such cancellation. Completion of Tranche 1 is not conditional upon completion of Tranche 2. The settlement of Offer Shares under Tranche 1 will remain final and binding and cannot be revoked, cancelled or terminated by the respective applicants if Tranche 2 is not completed.

Selling restrictions:

The Private Placement will be directed towards Norwegian and international investors, subject to applicable exemptions from relevant registration, filing and prospectus requirements, and subject to other applicable selling restrictions. The minimum application and allocation amount has been set to the NOK equivalent of EUR 100,000. The Company may however, at its sole discretion, allocate amounts below EUR 100,000 to the extent exemptions from the prospectus requirements in accordance with applicable regulations, including the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and ancillary regulations, are available.

Equal treatment considerations:

The Board has considered the contemplated Private Placement in light of the equal treatment obligations under the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act and Norwegian Securities Trading Act and deems that the proposed Private Placement would be in compliance with these requirements. The Board holds the view that it will be in the common interest of the Company and its shareholders to raise equity through a private placement, in view of the current market conditions and the funding alternatives currently available to the Company. A private placement enables the Company to raise capital in an efficient manner, and the Private Placement is structured to ensure that a market-based subscription price is achieved. In order to limit the dilutive effect of the Private Placement and to facilitate equal treatment, the Board will consider carrying out a subsequent offering directed towards shareholders who were not offered participation in the Private Placement (see details below).

The Subsequent Offering

The Company may, subject to completion of the Private Placement, and certain other conditions (including among others (i) relevant corporate resolutions including approval by the Board and an extraordinary general meeting, (ii) the prevailing market price of the Company's shares being higher than the Offer Price and (iii) approval and publication of a prospectus by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority, propose to carry out a subsequent offering of new shares in the Company at a subscription price equal to the Offer Price in the Private Placement (the “Subsequent Offering”). The Subsequent Offering will, if carried out, subject to applicable securities law, be directed towards existing shareholders in the Company as of 6 November 2025 (as registered in VPS two trading days thereafter) who (i) were not allocated Offer Shares in the Private Placement, and (ii) are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful or would (in jurisdictions other than Norway) require any prospectus, filing, registration or similar action (the "Eligible Shareholders"). The Company reserves the right in its sole discretion to not conduct or to cancel the Subsequent Offering and will, if and when finally resolved, issue a separate stock exchange notice with further details on the Subsequent Offering.

Advisors

Arctic Securities AS and DNB Carnegie, a part of DNB Bank ASA are acting as managers and joint bookrunners in connection with the Private Placement. Ræder Bing Advokatfirma AS is acting as the Company's legal advisor. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is acting as legal advisors to the Managers.

For more information, please contact:

Shauna McIntyre - Chief Executive Officer

E- mail: shauna.mcintyre@ensurge.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 17 and section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Ståle Bjørnstad, VP, Corporate Development and IR, on 6 November 2025 at the time and date stated above in this announcement.

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge (www.ensurge.com) powers the future of AI-enabled devices with advanced microbattery technology that delivers unmatched performance and safety. From its base in San Jose, California, the Company's team of battery specialists have pioneered thin-film batteries produced on high-precision roll-to-roll production processes. These innovations enable new possibilities in form-factor-constrained applications across consumer, medical, and industrial markets. Ensurge partners with leading global customers to accelerate their products to market and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. For more news and information on Ensurge, please visit https://www.ensurge.com/news-room.

