Saudi Arabia Lighting Growth Analysis Report 2025-2034: Market Accelerates as Vision 2030 Spurs IoT-Enabled Solutions, Led by Signify, Al Nasser, National Lighting Co & HEBA Lighting

The Saudi Arabia lighting market was valued at USD 1.19 Billion in 2024. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period of 2025-2034 to reach a value of USD 2.36 Billion by 2034.



The lighting market in Saudi Arabia is growing due to energy diversification goals, digital integration, and sustainability mandates under Vision 2030. Major government-backed projects like NEOM and The Line are giving rise to next-generation lighting technologies. These developments are showcasing innovations such as AI-powered sensors, smart lighting poles, and solar-integrated luminaires, all designed to enhance energy efficiency, urban design, and connected infrastructure.





As Saudi Arabia launches a national drive to improve energy efficiencies and standardise lighting, a number of public campaigns and regulatory measures have altered the Saudi Arabia lighting marketplace. For example, Tarshid is expected to replace 17,000 traditional lamps with energy-saving LED lights, and 45,000 lamps in the second phase of the Kingdom-wide project.

The first phase of replacing traditional streetlights with energy-saving LED lights was launched in the Eastern Province, Madinah, Najran, Qassim, and Jeddah. Simultaneously, the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organisation (SASO) has made it mandatory for all lighting imports to adhere to SASO 2870:2018 standards for energy efficiency and photobiological safety. These policies are increasing demand for certified, high-performance lighting components.



Innovation is also shaping the Saudi Arabia lighting market dynamics. Riyadh is testing Li-Fi enabled street lighting to boost public connectivity without putting pressure on traditional radio bandwidths. Meanwhile, Madinah is piloting self-dimming LED systems that sync with real-time traffic and pedestrian data. These experiments are redefining urban and industrial lighting, drawing both global and domestic investors to Saudi's lighting ecosystem.



Key Trends and Recent Developments

March 2025



Huda Lighting, a prominent supplier of state-of-the-art lighting solutions in the Middle East and North Africa, celebrated the grand launch of its new showroom in Riyadh. The campaign was carefully organised to involve several industry segments including current clients and partners, contemporary influencers, and the architecture and design (A&D) community.



March 2025



In order to build a cutting-edge lighting production and technology cluster, Asheil Versatile Lighting Technologies (Asheil) acquired land in Shaqraa Industrial City, 180 kilometres northwest of Riyadh. By lowering the Kingdom's reliance on imports and promoting industrial growth, supply chain resilience, and job creation, this milestone solidifies Saudi Arabia's position in the global market.



Vision 2030 and Smart Cities Integration



Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 is pushing for smart infrastructure across urban hubs, boosting the growth of the Saudi Arabia lighting market. Projects like NEOM and Qiddiya demand lighting systems that are IoT-enabled, solar-integrated, and responsive. Smart poles now include CCTV, EV chargers, and weather sensors, all powered by low-voltage LED clusters. This alignment between national vision and lighting architecture is accelerating the deployment of smart lighting that reduces costs and boosts resilience in both urban and rural settings.



Industrial Retrofits for Energy Efficiency



Old manufacturing zones across Jeddah, Dammam, and Riyadh are undergoing lighting retrofits to comply with energy efficiency benchmarks. The Saudi Industrial Development Fund is providing loans for industries replacing halogen and CFL setups with modular LED panels, propelling further Saudi Arabia lighting market opportunities. Companies like SABIC are deploying programmable lighting to align with shift timings and reduce thermal footprints. This push is making industrial lighting a key focus area for green-tech innovators and adaptive control solution providers.



Digital Lighting & Li-Fi Integration



Li-Fi, light-based data transmission, is making its Saudi debut in educational and healthcare facilities, accelerating the Saudi Arabia lighting market dynamics and trends. Hospitals in Riyadh are using Li-Fi in operation rooms to reduce electromagnetic interference. While still niche, the demand for digital lighting also reflects the scope of expansion with Saudi's broader digital infrastructure buildout. Local OEMs are now collaborating with technology startups to integrate Li-Fi-ready drivers and lenses into standard luminaires.



Rise of Solar-Hybrid Lighting Systems



Desert zones like AlUla and Tabuk are adopting solar-hybrid street lighting to reduce dependence on grid power, fuelling the scope of the Saudi Arabia lighting market expansion. For example, Xintong Transportation Equipment Group has cooperated with the local government to launch an important solar street light project. The goal of the project is to install 1,200 customized solar streetlights to improve road safety and visibility. These systems are ideal for low-traffic highways and emergency routes. Startups are exploring kinetic-powered lights for off-grid villages, merging sustainability with functionality. Saudi's lighting ecosystem is evolving beyond utility, moving toward decentralised, maintenance-light solutions for challenging terrains.



Regulatory Push & Energy Labelling



SASO's updated energy labelling has considerably fuelled the Saudi Arabia lighting market growth. Labels now factor in lumen efficacy, colour rendering, and operational life, compelling manufacturers to innovate on metrics in addition to wattage. Retailers are mandated to display QR codes linking to the SASO database for compliance checks. This regulatory transparency has reduced low-quality imports, creating opportunities for premium and mid-tier players to gain traction. The pressure to comply is fast-tracking R&D in thermal management, smart drivers, and recyclable casings.

Competitive Landscape



The Saudi Arabia lighting market players are focusing on IoT integration, compliance readiness, and energy-saving innovations. As Vision 2030 pushes infrastructure modernisation, companies are investing in R&D for thermal-efficient fixtures, Li-Fi compatibility, and modular luminaires. Strategic partnerships with construction firms and smart city developers are opening up project-specific opportunities including airport and precinct renovations.



Saudi Arabia lighting companies are also focusing on creating region-specific lighting solutions that can withstand high ambient temperatures and dust. Moreover, government procurement now favours firms that provide digital maintenance dashboards and smart-grid compatibility. As competition intensifies, mid-sized players are targeting niche applications, like healthcare lighting or renewable-linked solutions, to carve sustainable growth opportunities.



Signify Holding



Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Eindhoven, Signify Holding is a global leader in lighting innovations. In Saudi Arabia, the company delivers connected LED systems for smart cities, especially in Riyadh and NEOM. Its Interact platform is being integrated with municipal systems to enable cloud-based control.



Al Nasser Group



Established in 1977 with headquarters in Riyadh, Al Nasser Group is a leading domestic provider of lighting solutions. The company offers certified SASO-compliant products and is a preferred supplier for government-backed housing and infrastructure programmes.



National Lighting Company



Launched in 1993 and based in the Eastern Province, National Lighting Company focuses on energy-efficient, industrial-grade luminaires. The firm partners with utility-scale infrastructure projects and offers maintenance support for street lighting and public venue applications.



HEBA Lighting



Headquartered in Dammam, HEBA Lighting supplies architectural and decorative lighting solutions. Known for its creative designs and project-specific consulting, the company serves the luxury and hospitality sectors extensively.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 132 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $2.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia





