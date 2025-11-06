LTC ACO Demonstrates Continued Strength, Completing All 2024 Provider Payments

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LTC ACO , the nation’s most experienced Accountable Care Organization (ACO) dedicated exclusively to Medicare beneficiaries residing in assisted living and long-term care facilities, today announced that it has completed full payment of shared savings distributions to all eligible participating providers for the 2024 performance year under the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP).

This follows LTC ACO’s achievement of generating one of the highest savings per beneficiary rates nationally in 2024, as previously reported, with total savings of over $66.2 million and earned performance payments of $48.7 million.

“Our ability to promptly distribute payments to our participating providers after receiving settlement funds from CMS demonstrates both our financial strength and the stability of our operations,” said Al Shaine, president of LTC ACO. “Despite the recent restructuring of our parent organization, LTC ACO continues to perform, grow, and pay our participants on time. Our providers remain at the center of everything we do.”

Now in its 11th consecutive year of MSSP participation, LTC ACO remains among the nation’s most trusted and experienced ACOs serving long-term care residents. The organization continues to expand its provider network with more than 20 new practice groups joining for performance year 2026 and is advancing initiatives that strengthen quality, efficiency, and outcomes in value-based care.

“The strength of our model is built on accountability, transparency, and partnership,” Shaine added. “We remain committed to delivering meaningful results, lowering costs, improving quality, and providing dependable support for our providers.”

To learn more about how LTC ACO helps providers and facilities achieve financial success and improve clinical impact, visit http://www.ltcaco.com .

About LTC ACO

LTC ACO is the longest-standing Medicare Shared Savings Program Accountable Care Organization (ACO) dedicated to Medicare beneficiaries residing in assisted living and long-term care facilities and the providers who treat them. Visit http://www.ltcaco.com to learn more and explore opportunities for participation.