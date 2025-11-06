Highwire Launches AI Index to Measure Brand Presence in Generative AI Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwire, a strategic marketing communications agency, has launched the Highwire AI Index, a groundbreaking tool that gives brands precise, actionable insights into how they appear across generative AI platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude. As LLMs increasingly shape search and decision-making, this tool empowers marketing and communications leaders to cut through the noise, benchmark their visibility, and take control of their brand’s reputation in AI-driven environments.

The offering is part of Highwire’s broader commitment to helping brands navigate a more complex corporate reputation landscape, where trust, visibility, and perception are increasingly shaped by algorithmic platforms. This tool provides marketing and communications leaders with the clarity and direction they need to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving reputation landscape.

As AI-driven tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Google AI mode and Microsoft CoPilot reshape how people search and make decisions, AI Index offers communications and marketing leaders the visibility they need to stay ahead, benchmarking their progress and providing a consistent calibration of brand visibility and reputation against competitors, market trends and LLM model evolution.

“We audited a range of tools promising insight into AI visibility” said James Holland, Head of Strategy at Highwire. “In each case, we found solutions based on limited transparency, flimsy methodology or dated assumptions. So we built our own solution to fit our clients’ needs.”

Highwire has piloted the tool with clients across cybersecurity, healthcare, and B2B technology industries. The feedback has been clear: greater visibility and transparency unlock insights and previously unseen factors affecting AI performance.

The AI Index gives a clear, consistent, and actionable way to understand how brands show up in AI responses. It highlights important sources, shows which pages drive the most competitive references and helps brands zero in on strategies to improve their visibility, reputation and performance.

The Highwire AI Index generates a single score, updated continuously based on thousands of AI queries. It compares a brand’s presence and message pull-through against competitors, and identifies the sources AI tools rely on most.

Key benefits include:

Benchmarking brand visibility across ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude,

Competitive and topical comparison based on a standardized methodology and consistent prompts

Exportable reports and trend data

Integration with existing Highwire client dashboards

Unlike traditional SEO tools, the AI Index was purpose-built for marketing and communications professionals. It focuses on reputation, relevance, and narrative influence vs. keyword rankings.

Available now for all Highwire clients, AI Index scores are essential in 2026 planning. Advanced analysis and integrated programs are also available for organizations looking to actively shape their brand presence in AIplatform-generated search results.

“Influencing a brand’s visibility in AI isn’t a tech problem, it’s a comms and marketing opportunity,” said Danny Maiello, Managing Director, Corporate Reputation at Highwire. “As reputation is increasingly shaped by AI, brands need new tools to lead in a landscape where the old rules no longer apply.”

To request a demo or learn more, contact hi@teamhighwire.com.

About Highwire

Highwire is an integrated communications and marketing agency built for the world’s most ambitious innovators. We help companies at the intersection of industry and innovation shape the conversations that move markets—connecting purpose, performance, and perception. With deep expertise across B2B technology, cybersecurity, healthcare, financial services, and energy, Highwire combines strategy, creativity, and AI-driven intelligence to build reputations that accelerate growth. From brand storytelling and earned media to digital, social, and creative programs, we deliver integrated campaigns that drive business impact and cultural relevance.To learn more, visit www.teamhighwire.com .