Saudi Arabia PPR Pipes Industry Report 2025-2034: Saudi Vision 2030, Investments in Petrochemical and Research, Construction Growth Fuel Market Expansion

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia PPR Pipes Market Growth Analysis Report - Market Size, Share, Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia PPR pipes market size reached a volume of 24.48 KMT in the year 2024. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% between 2025 and 2034 and is expected to reach a volume of 37.65 KMT by 2034, owing to the expanding construction market supported by the Vision 2030 initiatives.





The PPR pipes market in Saudi Arabia is driven by the Saudi Vision 2030. Within the country, the construction market has witnessed a rapid expansion due to the multiple public initiatives undertaken by the government. Consequently, at present, the demand for various building materials is rising. PPR pipes are emerging as the preferred piping solution as they are corrosion resistant, environment-friendly, and cost-effective.



PPR pipe is a contraction for polypropylene random copolymer pipe. It is a kind of plastic manufactured from the raw material of polypropylene random copolymer. It is extensively used in high pressure cold and hot water plumbing and water supply systems, ensuring that the plumbing has a perfect seal-tight system.



Market Analysis



The PPR pipes market in Saudi Arabia is driven by the several benefits of using these pipes, such as high mechanical strength, resistance to stray electrical currents, easy workability, and low density due to which these pipes are used in plumbing, irrigation, and water distribution systems. In addition to this, the market is further aided by the rising use in the research facilities and chemical industries as they offer high resistance against reactive chemicals. The country offers various opportunities to PPR pipe manufacturers as it is the largest producer and exporter of polymers and chemicals over the world.



The government is taking initiatives and diversifying the economy after the fall in oil prices in 2014 in the form of alternative sources of income. The government has come up with various infrastructural projects such as Vision 2030, and the development of Jeddah Waterfront, NEOM City, and Entertainment City. These projects provide impetus to the market as they create a demand for PPR pipes in Saudi Arabia as they find their utilisation in plumbing and wiring. Besides, to meet the domestic demand, the PPR pipes manufacturers in Saudi Arabia are focusing on import substitution by expanding their production capacities.



Competitive Landscape



The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the Saudi Arabia PPR pipes market, covering their competitive landscape, capacity, and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, and investments, expansions of capacity, and plant turnarounds:

AL KOBLAN Thermopipe Factory K.T.P.

Al Mona Plastic Products Factory

Modern Technology Factory for Plastic

Tahweel Building Trading Company

AL-Munif Pipe

Key Trends and Insights

By application, chemical industries and labs are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period.

By type, low pressure pipes are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period.

Rising urbanisation and real estate expansion in Saudi Arabia are significantly boosting demand for durable plumbing infrastructure.

Growing investments in petrochemical and research sectors fuel the need for chemically resistant piping in laboratories and chemical industries.

Market Size & Forecast

Market Size in 2024: 24.48 KMT

Projected Market Size in 2034: 37.65 KMT

CAGR from 2025 to 2034: 4.40%

Dominant Application: Chemical Industries and Labs

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value in 2025 24.48 KMT Forecasted Market Value by 2034 37.65 KMT Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Saudi Arabia PPR Pipes Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Saudi Arabia PPR Pipes Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Saudi Arabia PPR Pipes Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Saudi Arabia PPR Pipes Market by Type

5.4.1 High Pressure Pipes

5.4.2 Low Pressure Pipes

5.5 Saudi Arabia PPR Pipes Market by Application

5.5.1 Plumbing

5.5.2 Chemical Industries and Labs

5.5.3 Others



6 Market Dynamics

6.1 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.3 Key Indicators for Demand

6.4 Key Indicators for Price



7 Value Chain Analysis



8 Price Analysis

8.1 PPR Pipes Historical Price Trends (2018-2024) and Forecast (2025-2034)



9 Manufacturing Process

9.1 Detailed Process Flow

9.2 Operations Involved



10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

10.3 Plant Machinery

10.4 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

10.5 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

10.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

10.7 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

10.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

10.9 Others



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Supplier Selection

11.2 Key Global Players

11.3 Key Regional Players

11.4 Key Player Strategies

11.5 Company Profiles

AL KOBLAN Thermopipe Factory K.T.P.

Al Mona Plastic Products Factory

Modern Technology Factory for Plastic

Tahweel Building Trading Company

AL-Munif Pipe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ei9fpk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment