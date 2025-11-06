Saudi Arabia PVC Pipes Growth Analysis Report 2025: A $1.89 Billion Market by 2034 - Expansion Fueled by Sewage, Drainage, and Water Supply Systems

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia PVC Pipes Market Growth Analysis Report - Market Size, Share, Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia PVC pipes market reached a value of about USD 982.56 Million in 2024. The market is further expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.80% between 2025 and 2034 to reach a value of approximately USD 1.89 billion by 2034.







The sewage and drainage industry is currently the largest application field, accounting for the majority of the total PVC pipes industry share in Saudi Arabia. The goal of the Government of Saudi Arabia (SAG) Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Plan (NTP) is to raise the percentage of desalinated water to more than 50% by 2021 through strategic alliances and also to significantly raise the number of cities and people providing water and sewerage services. Thus, the demand for PVC pipes is expected to escalate throughout the industry.

Multiple government measures to set up industrial parks and promote active private sector involvement in large infrastructure projects through the public private partnership (PPP) and build-operate-transfer (BOT) models have given a positive impetus to the PVC pipes market in Saudi Arabia. The multiple advantages provided by PVC pipes, like cost-effectiveness, ease of installation, and low maintenance costs, make these pipes ideal for different applications, ranging from sophisticated fire sprinkler systems to the transport of drinking water. These advantages are expected to fuel the demand for PVC pipes in Saudi Arabia. Certain key factors pushing the growth of the demand for PVC pipes further in Saudi Arabia include the widespread use of such pipes in transportation projects and external plumbing to improve drainage systems.



National Factory for Plastic Ind. (NFP)

Saudi Plastic Products Company Ltd. (SAPPCO)

New Products Industries Co Ltd. (Neproplast)

AL Watanya For Plastic Industry

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $982.56 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1890 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia





1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

5 GCC PVC Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 GCC PVC Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 GCC PVC Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 GCC PVC Market by Application

6 GCC PVC Pipes Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 GCC PVC Pipes Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 GCC PVC Pipes Market Forecast (2025-2034)

6.4 GCC PVC Pipes Market by Application

7 Saudi Arabia PVC Pipes Market Analysis

7.1 Key Industry Highlights

7.2 Saudi Arabia PVC Pipes Historical Market (2018-2024)

7.3 Saudi Arabia PVC Pipes Market Forecast (2025-2034)

7.4 Saudi Arabia PVC Pipes Market by Application

7.4.1 Sewerage and Drainage

7.4.2 Plumbing

7.4.3 Irrigation

7.4.4 HVAC

7.4.5 Oil and Gas

7.4.6 Water Supply

8 Market Dynamics

8.1 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

8.3 Key Indicators for Demand

10 Manufacturing Process

10.1 Detailed Process Flow

10.2 Operations Involved

11 Project Details and Cost Analysis

11.1 Land, Location and Site Development

11.2 Construction

11.3 Plant Layout

11.4 Plant Machinery

11.5 Raw Material Requirement

11.6 Packaging

11.7 Transportation

11.8 Utilities

11.9 Manpower

13 Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins

13.4 Taxation and Depreciation

13.5 Income Projections

13.6 Expenditure Projections

13.7 Financial Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Supplier Selection

14.2 Key Global Players

14.3 Key Regional Players

14.4 Key Player Strategies

14.5 Company Profiles

