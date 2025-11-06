Saudi Arabia PVC Pipes Growth Analysis Report 2025: A $1.89 Billion Market by 2034 - Expansion Fueled by Sewage, Drainage, and Water Supply Systems

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia PVC Pipes Market Growth Analysis Report - Market Size, Share, Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Saudi Arabia PVC pipes market reached a value of about USD 982.56 Million in 2024. The market is further expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.80% between 2025 and 2034 to reach a value of approximately USD 1.89 billion by 2034.
The sewage and drainage industry is currently the largest application field, accounting for the majority of the total PVC pipes industry share in Saudi Arabia. The goal of the Government of Saudi Arabia (SAG) Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Plan (NTP) is to raise the percentage of desalinated water to more than 50% by 2021 through strategic alliances and also to significantly raise the number of cities and people providing water and sewerage services. Thus, the demand for PVC pipes is expected to escalate throughout the industry.
Market Analysis
Multiple government measures to set up industrial parks and promote active private sector involvement in large infrastructure projects through the public private partnership (PPP) and build-operate-transfer (BOT) models have given a positive impetus to the PVC pipes market in Saudi Arabia. The multiple advantages provided by PVC pipes, like cost-effectiveness, ease of installation, and low maintenance costs, make these pipes ideal for different applications, ranging from sophisticated fire sprinkler systems to the transport of drinking water. These advantages are expected to fuel the demand for PVC pipes in Saudi Arabia. Certain key factors pushing the growth of the demand for PVC pipes further in Saudi Arabia include the widespread use of such pipes in transportation projects and external plumbing to improve drainage systems.
Competitive Landscape
The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the Saudi Arabia PVC pipes market, covering their competitive landscape, capacity, and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, and investments, expansions of capacity, and plant turnarounds:
- National Factory for Plastic Ind. (NFP)
- Saudi Plastic Products Company Ltd. (SAPPCO)
- New Products Industries Co Ltd. (Neproplast)
- AL Watanya For Plastic Industry
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|130
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$982.56 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$1890 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.8%
|Regions Covered
|Saudi Arabia
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Size 2024-2025
1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)
1.3 Key Demand Drivers
1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure
1.5 Industry Best Practices
1.6 Recent Trends and Developments
1.7 Industry Outlook
2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights
2.1 Market Trends
2.2 Key Verticals
2.3 Key Regions
2.4 Supplier Power
2.5 Buyer Power
2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks
2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders
3 Economic Summary
3.1 GDP Outlook
3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth
3.3 Inflation Trends
3.4 Democracy Index
3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios
3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position
3.7 Population Outlook
3.8 Urbanisation Trends
4 Country Risk Profiles
4.1 Country Risk
4.2 Business Climate
5 GCC PVC Market Overview
5.1 Key Industry Highlights
5.2 GCC PVC Historical Market (2018-2024)
5.3 GCC PVC Market Forecast (2025-2034)
5.4 GCC PVC Market by Application
5.5 GCC PVC Market by Country
6 GCC PVC Pipes Market Overview
6.1 Key Industry Highlights
6.2 GCC PVC Pipes Historical Market (2018-2024)
6.3 GCC PVC Pipes Market Forecast (2025-2034)
6.4 GCC PVC Pipes Market by Application
6.5 GCC PVC Pipes Market by Country
7 Saudi Arabia PVC Pipes Market Analysis
7.1 Key Industry Highlights
7.2 Saudi Arabia PVC Pipes Historical Market (2018-2024)
7.3 Saudi Arabia PVC Pipes Market Forecast (2025-2034)
7.4 Saudi Arabia PVC Pipes Market by Application
7.4.1 Sewerage and Drainage
7.4.2 Plumbing
7.4.3 Irrigation
7.4.4 HVAC
7.4.5 Oil and Gas
7.4.6 Water Supply
7.4.7 Others
8 Market Dynamics
8.1 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
8.3 Key Indicators for Demand
8.4 Key Indicators for Price
9 Value Chain Analysis
10 Manufacturing Process
10.1 Detailed Process Flow
10.2 Operations Involved
10.3 Mass Balance and Raw Material
11 Project Details and Cost Analysis
11.1 Land, Location and Site Development
11.2 Construction
11.3 Plant Layout
11.4 Plant Machinery
11.5 Raw Material Requirement
11.6 Packaging
11.7 Transportation
11.8 Utilities
11.9 Manpower
11.10 Other Capital Investment
12 Loans and Financial Assistance
13 Project Economics
13.1 Capital Cost of Project
13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
13.3 Product Pricing and Margins
13.4 Taxation and Depreciation
13.5 Income Projections
13.6 Expenditure Projections
13.7 Financial Analysis
13.8 Rules and Regulations
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Supplier Selection
14.2 Key Global Players
14.3 Key Regional Players
14.4 Key Player Strategies
14.5 Company Profiles
