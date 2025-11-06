U.S. Colon Screening Market and Company Analysis Report, 2025-2033 - Insurance and Government Policies Drive Participation in Colon Screening

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Colon Screening Market Report by Type, End Use, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Colon Screening Market is expected to surge considerably from US$ 4.95 Billion in 2024 to US$ 6.56 Billion by 2033. This growth projects an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.18% between 2025 and 2033. A growing awareness of colorectal cancer, technological development of screening, and increased healthcare efforts are key drivers of this market's upward trend.

Colon screening in the United States has witnessed considerable popularity in recent years due to increased awareness of the significance of early detection in the prevention of colorectal cancer, which ranks among the top cancer-related mortality causes.

The US Preventive Services Task Force advises repeated screenings for adults aged 45 and above to promote early checkups for good health. Due to the advancements in medical science and better accessibility to medical screening centers, more individuals are undergoing these important health examinations. Public health awareness programs and programs also help reach out to the masses to drive home the advantages of colon screening, especially in high-risk groups. Consequently, the continued focus on preventive care is perpetuating an increasing trend towards routine colon screenings nationwide.

Colorectal cancer continues to be the second biggest cause of cancer-related mortality in the United States, and thus its early detection is essential. Increasing incidence of this condition has greatly boosted the demand for colon screening. Awareness campaigns by organizations like the American Cancer Society have emphasized the importance of regular screening starting at age 45, leading to wider adoption. Early detection through screening improves survival rates, which drives individuals to undergo procedures like colonoscopy or stool-based tests. As cases increase, public and private healthcare systems are encouraging preventive diagnostics, fueling market growth.

Government programs and extensive insurance coverage are key drivers of growth in the U.S. colon screening market. Medicare, Medicaid, and most private insurance companies cover stool-based tests and colonoscopies as preventive care, limiting out-of-pocket expenses for patients. Federal guidelines for screening also support early and regular screening, assuring greater rates of participation. Public health campaigns, including "80% in Every Community," also target increasing national screening compliance.

Advances in diagnostic technology have improved colon screening to be more accurate, efficient, and patient-centered. New technologies like high-definition colonoscopes, minimally invasive stool DNA testing, and computer vision-assisted image analysis enhance detection and patient outcomes. Non-invasive screening modalities like fecal immunochemical tests (FIT) and at-home test kits improve uptake in those reluctant to have a colonoscopy. These technologies not only increase accuracy but also offer more accessible solutions, expanding the population in which screening participation is worth the effort.

Even with the presence of effective screening agents, patient aversion continues to pose a key challenge. Most people postpone or shun colonoscopies because of fear of pain, invasive nature, or bowel preparation needed. Cultural taboo for the open discussion of colon health is another source of low compliance rates. Despite being offered non-invasive options, attendance is not up to par.

The U.S. colon screening market is plagued by disparities in access based on geographic, economic, and demographic factors. Rural communities do not have enough hospitals or clinics with colonoscopy services, while underserved groups encounter cost, transportation, or lack of awareness constraints. Minority ethnic groups and low-income populations are less likely to undergo screening, leading to unequal outcomes.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $6.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Colon Screening Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Type

6.2 By End Use

6.3 By States

7. Type

7.1 Stool-based

7.2 Colonoscopy

7.3 Others

8. End Use

8.1 Hospitals & Clinics

8.2 Clinical Laboratories

8.3 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

8.4 Others

9. Top States

9.1 California

9.2 Texas

9.3 New York

9.4 Florida

9.5 Illinois

9.6 Pennsylvania

9.7 Ohio

9.8 Georgia

9.9 New Jersey

9.10 Washington

9.11 North Carolina

9.12 Massachusetts

9.13 Virginia

9.14 Michigan

9.15 Maryland

9.16 Colorado

9.17 Tennessee

9.18 Indiana

9.19 Arizona

9.20 Minnesota

9.21 Wisconsin

9.22 Missouri

9.23 Connecticut

9.24 South Carolina

9.25 Oregon

9.26 Louisiana

9.27 Alabama

9.28 Kentucky

9.29 Rest of United States

10. Value Chain Analysis

11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Competition

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes

12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threats

13. Pricing Benchmark Analysis

14. Key Players Analysis

14.1 Olympus Corporation

14.2 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

14.3 Medtronic

14.4 Ambu A/S

14.5 Bracco

14.6 Varay Laborix

14.7 EndoFresh (Daichuan medical)

14.8 Baxter (Hillrom & Welch Allyn)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hoy7hy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment